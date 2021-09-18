Local Roundup: Moravia girls soccer defense key in victory

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Binghamton 3, Cayuga 2: Cayuga Community College Spartans Volleyball fell in a road contest against a strong SUNY Broome squad on Saturday.

Playing their second road match of the season, the Spartans lost 3-0 to the Hornets by margins of 25-9, 25-7, and 25-13. The loss drops Cayuga to 0-3 on the season.

Cayuga Coach Kaitlin Byrnes complemented the SUNY Broome team, noting that they’re a consistent force in the region.

“They’re an excellent team. They’ve always been tough. This year they have some great middle hitters, and we struggled against them,” she said. “Some of what we struggled with are the same issues we’ve battled in earlier matches this season. We’re going to keep working on those and hopefully our results will improve.”

Chayanne Okonewski led Cayuga with three kills, and Marrin Owens had 11 digs. Cassie Nolte added six digs, and Autumn Kelley and Taylor Hunter each finished with three digs. Paige Lane finished with one kill and one ace.

The Spartans’ next match is a home contest against Jamestown Community College at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.

