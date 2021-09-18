Local Roundup: Moravia girls soccer defense key in victory

Madalaina Raymond started the scoring, tapping in Kate Baylor's assist, and Emma Kraan scored early in the second on an assist from Kayleigh Utter to give the Moravia girls soccer team the offense needed for a 2-1 victory over Groton.
Groton scored midway through the second half, but the defense of Vicky Oralls, Makenssa Caza, Heidi Andersen, Alyssa Gettel and Bebe Balk only allowed five shots on goal.
Moravia moves to 3-3 on the season and travels to Lansing Tuesday night, Sept. 21.
CROSS COUNTRY
Auburn's cross country teams competed at the McDaniel Baxter Invitational at Chenango Valley.
In the Boys Race 7, Auburn's Owen Gasper placed 11th with a time of 18:11, while teammate Chris Howard (18:29) was 17th and Keegan Brady (18:47) was 25th. Tyburn Academy's Gabe Dauerheim also competed and placed 27th with a time of 18:53.
The Maroons boys team finished fourth out of 17 teams.
In the Girls Race 8, Auburn's Kyleen Brady finished third in 19:24, and Ali Pineau was 11th with a time of 21:00. Bethany Lorenzo's 21:34 earned her 16th.
The girls team placed sixth out of 12 teams.
The next race is set for Wednesday against East Syracuse-Minoa.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Binghamton 3, Cayuga 2: Cayuga Community College Spartans Volleyball fell in a road contest against a strong SUNY Broome squad on Saturday.
Playing their second road match of the season, the Spartans lost 3-0 to the Hornets by margins of 25-9, 25-7, and 25-13. The loss drops Cayuga to 0-3 on the season.
Cayuga Coach Kaitlin Byrnes complemented the SUNY Broome team, noting that they’re a consistent force in the region.
“They’re an excellent team. They’ve always been tough. This year they have some great middle hitters, and we struggled against them,” she said. “Some of what we struggled with are the same issues we’ve battled in earlier matches this season. We’re going to keep working on those and hopefully our results will improve.”
Chayanne Okonewski led Cayuga with three kills, and Marrin Owens had 11 digs. Cassie Nolte added six digs, and Autumn Kelley and Taylor Hunter each finished with three digs. Paige Lane finished with one kill and one ace.
The Spartans’ next match is a home contest against Jamestown Community College at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.