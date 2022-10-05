Local Roundup: Moravia girls soccer escapes with win over Southern Cayuga

Despite being outshot by nearly double, Moravia girls soccer held on to defeat Southern Cayuga 2-1.

Kayleigh Utter tallied both goals for Moravia, with Heidi Andersen picking up an assist.

Norah McCarthy had Southern Cayuga's goal on an assist from Alyeia Orona.

Corrine Leonard made 28 saves for Moravia, while Cennedi McCarthy made 12 for Southern Cayuga.

Union Springs/Port Byron 6, Whitney Point 1: The Wolves scored five goals in the first 10 minutes in a blowout victory.

Nikki Namisniak posed a hat trick, while Ella Johnson and Gabby Scholz each contributed a goal and an assist. Ainsley Biter rounded out the scoring and Maddie Kalet chipped in an assist.

The win helps US/PB qualify for sectionals.

FIELD HOCKEY

Weedsport 3, Cato-Meridian 0: Mallory Brown finished with a goal and an assist, while Mady Kepple and Kayla Flask rounded out the scoring. Gabby Jeffers chipped in with an assist, while Arie Giacolone made eight saves in goal.

McKenna Morsdorf made three saves for the Blue Devils.

GIRLS TENNIS

Auburn 6, Central Square 1: The Maroons swept all three singles matches. Alex Vitale (6-3, 6-0) won first singles, Cara Vasile (6-4, 6-3) took second singles and Emerson Brown (6-2, 6-0) claimed third.

Abigail Carr and Clare Diffin (7-5, 6-0), Ashlyn Feneck and Audrey Carr (6-4, 7-5) and Madison Lowe and Grace Hoey (6-4, 7-6) were the doubles winners.

FROM TUESDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

IAC Championships: Southern Cayuga placed fifth in team scoring for Division II with 103 points. Tyler Figueroa was the team's top runner, placing in 10th (19:19.4). Other top times included David Hayden in 23rd (20:48.4), Ian Gentry in 24th (21:25.7) and Luke Gentry in 25th (21:58.8).

Southern Cayuga next runs at the Whitney Point Invitational on Oct. 18.

BOYS SOCCER

Marathon 5, Moravia 0: Abram Wasileski made seven saves, while Connor Fox had five for the Blue Devils.