Local Roundup: Moravia girls soccer opens with win

Moravia girls soccer picked up a 5-2 win on Wednesday to open the season.

Senior Heidi Andersen opened the scoring only four minutes into the contest. She finished with a hat trick.

Cece Stryker and Bebe Balk had the Blue Devils' other tallies.

Andersen, Stryker, Kayleigh Utter and Bethany Baran recorded assists. Goalie Corinne Leonard had 17 saves.

BOYS SOCCER

Spencer Van Etten/Candor 6, Union Springs/Port Byron 0: Sophomore goalie Nick Anthony made 11 saves in his varsity debut.

The Wolves (0-1) travel to Elmira Notre Dame on Friday.

BOYS GOLF

Skaneateles 204, Tully 252: Jack Maquardt had the low score for the Lakers with a 38. Tyrson DiRubbo, Henry Major and Drew Mancini all scored 40s.

TENNIS

Skaneateles 4, Cazenovia 3: Kenna Ellis won first singles (6-3, 6-3), Lily Miller swept second singles and Sofia Capozza took third singles by forfeit.

The Lakers improve to 2-0.

Fayetteville-Manlius 6, Auburn 1: The Maroons' lone victory came in a three-set thriller in first doubles. Clare Diffin and Abby Carr won the first frame 7-6 (8-6) but dropped the second by the same score. In the third, the Auburn pair clinched the victory 6-3.

Auburn 211, Syracuse 235; Jamesville-DeWitt 177, Auburn 216: The Maroons played at Drumlins Country Club, facing the Red Rams on the front nine and Syracuse on the back.

Carter Mizro was the co-medalist against J-D, shooting a 3-under 33. He had an even par 34 on the back. Aiden Tomandl had a 40 and a 42. Lucas Brown posted a 44 and a 42. Eli Coleman carded a 48 and a 45.

Auburn is now 2-1 on the season and hosts a league match on Sept. 13.