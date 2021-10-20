Local Roundup: Moravia girls soccer upsets Newark Valley for program's first sectional win

Moravia girls soccer continues to make history.

Competing in sectionals for the first time, the 13th-seeded Blue Devils upset No. 4 Newark Valley 2-1 on Wednesday in the first round of the Class C tournament.

Moravia now travels to either No. 5 Oxford or No. 12 Sidney on Saturday in the section quarterfinals.

Against Newark Valley, the Blue Devils never trailed. Lynnae Russell opened the scoring early. After Newark Valley tied it, Bethany Baran scored the eventual winner on a direct kick to close out the first half.

While the Cardinals applied pressure in the second half, they were unable to solve Moravia goalie Corrine Leonard a second time.

Leonard finished with 20 saves.

CROSS COUNTRY

Patriot League Championships: Weedsport's girls varsity team won its first league title since 1998, ending Tully's 22-year run as champions. The Warriors were led by Allison House's third-place finish (22:06), followed by Sarah Carroll in seventh (23:18) Olivia Snodgrass in ninth (23:29) and Zoyee Newton on 11th (23:38).

All four runners were named first team all-league.

Weedsport's boys team came in sixth overall. Landon Kepple paced all Warriors runners in seventh (18:58).

SCAC Championships: The Auburn boys placed sixth out of 14 teams. Chris Howard came in 10th (17:06), Owen Gasper was 13th (17:27) and Keegan Brady ranked 20th (17:42).

On the girls side for the Maroons, Kyleen Brady placed fifth (18:33), Ali Pineau was 10th (19:35) and Bethany Lorenzo crossed the finish line in 29th (21:00).

VOLLEYBALL

Auburn 3, Fowler 0: The Maroons won on set scores of 25-6, 25-13, and 25-17. Gabrielle Lupo notched four kills and three aces. Cecilia Morgan, Taylynn Geiger and Emily McLaughlin all posted five aces. McLaughlin also led the team with four digs, while Kirsten Casterline was credited with seven assists.

FROM TUESDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

Whitney Point Invitational: Olivia Genson came in second overall for Moravia in the girls race, while Taryn Langtry was next for the Blue Devils in 26th.

In the boys race, Dustin McCall came in 17th, Jeffrey Carmichael was 23rd and Henry Scholl placed 29th.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0