Moravia girls track placed second, and the boys fourth, at the Need For Speed Invitational on Saturday in Johnson City.

Karson Mackey won a pair of events: the 100m hurdles (18.18) and the 200m hurdles (32.85). Westin Walker was first in the 300m (38.21). Moravia’s boys, featuring Kyler Proper, Jacob Anderson, Mason Kratzer and Walker, also won the Swedish Relay (2:06.36).

Runner-ups included Proper in the 100m, Cece Stryker in the 300m and Ashley Heredia Castillo in the 100m. Proper was also third in the 200m and fourth in the 55m.

FROM FRIDAY

TRACK AND FIELD

SCAC Championships: The Auburn boys placed third out of eight (93 points), while the girls came in fourth of eight.

Both Maroons teams won their respective 4x800m relay. For the boys, Keegan Brady, Austin Ferrin, Chris Howard, Ryan Maher finished in 8:19.55. The girls foursome of Kyleen Brady, Nora Burroughs, Mary Alice Pineau and Abigail Ringwood completed the race in 9:57.92.

Individual winners for the boys included Owen Gasper in the 1600m run (4:41.39), Howard in the 800m (2:01.68), Keegan Brady in the boys 3200m (10:11.26), and Dustin Swartwood in the shot put (49-2.75) and discus (150-11).

For the girls, Pineau won the 1500m (4:58.80), Burroughs took the 800m (2:28.15), Kyleen Brady was first in the 3000m (10:13.97), and Ringwood had the top mark in the Steeplechase (7:28.24).

Reese DeRosa was runner-up in the girls Pentathlon, while Gasper was second in the boys 3200m run, Maher was second in the boys Steeplechase, Analicia Scoggins placed second in the triple jump and Rhian Crowley took silver in the girls discus.

BOYS LACROSSE

Jordan-Elbridge 18, Utica Proctor 1: Casey Ryan (five goals, one assist) and Wyatt Werth (six assists) each had six-point games for the Eagles. Bryan Tanner had three goals and two assists, while Nixon Karcz and Brayden Kitterle had two goals each.

Bryan Tanner was a perfect 11-for-11 on face-offs, and also collected 12 ground balls to lead the team.