The Blue Devils dethroned the defending champions and will now have a chance to win their own Section IV, Class C title.

The Moravia boys basketball team beat 2022 state and Section IV champion Newfield 73-51 in the semifinals on Tuesday night at Tompkins Cortland Community College.

The No. 2 seed Blue Devils will play for the title at SUNY Cortland on March 4 against the winner of No. 8 Tioga-No. 4 Watkins Glen.

Abram Wasileski led Moravia with 19 points, Kyler Prosper and Joe Baylor each contributed 17 points and Aiden Kelly added 13 points.

Section IV, Class D semifinals

Southern Cayuga 79, Morris 55: The fourth-seeded Chiefs knocked off undefeated Morris to advance to their first section title game since 2014.

Brandon Vanacore paced Southern Cayuga with 25 points, while Isaac Brozon added 18 and Nate Thurston scored 13.

Southern Cayuga trailed by four points after the first quarter, but a hot streak in the second quarter helped the Chiefs build an 11-point lead.

While Morris pulled within 10 by the end of the third quarter, Southern Cayuga completed the upset with 27 points in the fourth.

The Chiefs are now 15-8 on the season. They’ll face either No. 2 South Kortright/Andes or No. 3 Charlotte Valley in the Class D section championship 4 p.m. Saturday at SUNY Delhi.

That game will mark the Chiefs’ first section final appearance in nine years. In Southern Cayuga’s last trip to the section final, the Chiefs fell to Davenport in the Class D championship.

Southern Cayuga has not won a section title since 1985, when the Chiefs captured the Class C title. The program’s only other section championship came as a Class B program in 1974.