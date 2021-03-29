 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Roundup: Moravia stuns Marathon on late goal
LOCAL ROUNDUP

Local Roundup: Moravia stuns Marathon on late goal

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Soccer: Southern Cayuga vs. Moravia - 6

Moravia's Lynnae Russell attempts a corner kick against Southern Cayuga Wednesday. 

 Justin Ritzel, The Citizen

Moravia girls soccer defeated Marathon 3-2 on Monday with Lynnae Russell scoring the winning goal with only 2:45 remaining in the contest.

Russell's goal was unassisted.

The Blue Devils opened the scoring with a pair of goals in the first half. Russell scored her first on a pass from Maddie Raymond 10 minutes in, and three minutes later Russell sent a crosser to Bethany Baran for a goal.

The Olympians then scored twice in the first 15 minutes of the second half to tie it before Russell won it.

Moravia is home against Groton on Wednesday.

FROM THE WEEKEND

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Cayuga Community College scored seven runs in the seventh inning alone en route to an 18-17 win over SUNY Adirondack on Sunday.

Initially ahead 9-1, the Spartans let Adirondack come back to take a 17-11 lead entering the final inning. Faced with a six-run deficit, CCC loaded the bases with none out. Four straight singles and a fielder's choice brought the Spartans within a run, and Kate Stoddard's two-run single completed the rally, with Kyra Cotrill and Skyler White scoring the tying and winning runs.

Cotrill finished 5-for-5 with three doubles, two runs and five RBIs. Abigail Marinelli went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and three runs. Olivia Maassen, White, Stoddard and Taylor Hunter all had multi-hit games.

The game was the first in a scheduled doubleheader, but the second game was rained out. CCC (1-2) next plays at Jefferson Community College on Friday.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

This unique sport combines basketball, wrestling, and rugby

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News