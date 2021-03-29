Local Roundup: Moravia stuns Marathon on late goal

Moravia girls soccer defeated Marathon 3-2 on Monday with Lynnae Russell scoring the winning goal with only 2:45 remaining in the contest.

Russell's goal was unassisted.

The Blue Devils opened the scoring with a pair of goals in the first half. Russell scored her first on a pass from Maddie Raymond 10 minutes in, and three minutes later Russell sent a crosser to Bethany Baran for a goal.

The Olympians then scored twice in the first 15 minutes of the second half to tie it before Russell won it.

Moravia is home against Groton on Wednesday.

FROM THE WEEKEND

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Cayuga Community College scored seven runs in the seventh inning alone en route to an 18-17 win over SUNY Adirondack on Sunday.

Initially ahead 9-1, the Spartans let Adirondack come back to take a 17-11 lead entering the final inning. Faced with a six-run deficit, CCC loaded the bases with none out. Four straight singles and a fielder's choice brought the Spartans within a run, and Kate Stoddard's two-run single completed the rally, with Kyra Cotrill and Skyler White scoring the tying and winning runs.