Local Roundup: Moravia, Union Springs girls basketball teams earn wins

Moravia girls basketball took down a large school opponent in the IAC on Monday, defeating Whitney Point 56-33.

Jordan Smith filled up the scorebook with 16 points, seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks.

Allison Kehoe had 11 points and four assists. Chloe Hanson also scored in double figures with 10, in addition to two blocks. Olivia Genson added nine points, while Gabby Heim had six steals and five assists.

Union Springs 63, Groton 28: Kailey Kalet had a game-high 25 points along with seven steals and five assists. Danielle Waldron tallied 17 points and nine rebounds, and Payton Gilbert finished with eight points and 15 rebounds.

Union Springs is back in action Tuesday against Dryden.

Marathon 62, Southern Cayuga 46: Charli Bennett had 15 points, Ellie Brozon scored 14 and Circe Perez chipped in 10.

Clyde-Savannah 60, Port Byron 30: Maria Burns racked up 15 points to go with eight rebounds and three blocks. Ella Jorgensen figured in with six points, two assists and two steals.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Moravia 70, Groton 55: Abram Wasileski went off for 26 points, finishing 11-for-14 at the charity stripe.

Aiden Kelly totaled 16 points and Drew Nye scored 10.

The Blue Devils improve to 14-1 and will travel to Marathon on Wednesday.

Groton 63, Union Springs 54 (overtime): Andrew Salls hit a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining to force the extra session, but to no avail.

Salls led the Wolves with 15 points, Damon Brown had 12 and Collin Park scored 10.

Union Springs (9-8) travels to Dryden on Tuesday.

FROM THE WEEKEND

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Moravia compete in the Hurley Invitational at SUNY Cortland on Saturday.

The Blue Devils took third in the girls 4x200m relay. Taqua Bailey, Alyssa Gettel, Joy Weed and Shy'Anne Rhodes finished in 2:11.46.

Rhodes was also fourth place in the 55m dash (8.26) while Bailey was sixth in the same event (8.32).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0