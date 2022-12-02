Local Roundup: Moravia, Union Springs win tournament openers

Union Springs girls basketball edged Chenango Valley, 36-34, to win the opener of the eighth annual Mark Woitach Tipoff Tournament in Johnson City.

Payton Gilbert recorded a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. She also picked up seven steals.

Danielle Waldron figured in with 10 points and five rebounds.

Union Springs will play in the tournament championship against host Johnson City on Saturday at 3:15 p.m.

Moravia 60, LaFayette 31: The Blue Devils stormed out to a 39-11 lead at halftime, brushing off the Lancers in the first game of the Jessica M. Beil Tournament at Homer.

Olivia Genson and Jordan Smith each recorded 20 points. Smith also racked up seven rebounds, six steals and three assists, while Genson had five steals and four assists.

Chloe Hanson chipped in with nine points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks, while Gabby Heim finished with eight points, seven steals and five assists.

Moravia plays in the championship game on Saturday.

BOWLING

Auburn (boys) 5, Fayetteville-Manlius 2; Auburn (girls) 5, Fayetteville-Manlius 2: Jack Sliwka posted the series-high with a 697, followed by Eric Barski who rolled a 631. In Sliwka's third game, he bowled a 257.

The girls team was paced by Abbey Bragger's score of 481. Grace Ryan posted a 449 and Marissa Capone scored a 421.

HOCKEY

Whitesboro 3, Auburn 1: The Maroons and Warriors were tied entering the third, but Whitesboro managed a pair of scores in the final period to pull out the win.

Jack Pineau scored a power-play goal for Auburn, with Elise Clifford and Evan Moore earning assists.

Mason Jones took the loss despite making 35 saves. He allowed only two goals against.

Auburn hosts CBA on Wednesday at Casey Park.