Local Roundup: Moravia volleyball captures division title over Union Springs

Moravia volleyball picked up a sweep over county rival Union Springs, 3-0, to win the teams' IAC division.
Leading the Blue Devils was Kate Baylor with three kills, three aces and one block. Alexia Carroll was the stopper on defense, picking up six digs to go with four aces. Alexa Nye added 17 service points and one ace.
For Union Springs, Ruth Jackson had five kills, one assist and one block. Marrin Owens posted three kills with one ace and five assists. Kailey Kalet added four kills and one assist.
Cato-Meridian 3, Weedsport 1: After dropping the first game 25-20, the Blue Devils roared back to win the next three 25-21, 25-20 and 25-23.
Amelia Gilfus knocked in seven aces with five digs for the Warriors. Makayla Foltz and Sydney Manchester co-led the team with five kills apiece. Foltz also registered 10 digs, as did Alexa Edersheim. Bella Guerrette was credited with 21 assists and five digs.
Statistics were not submitted for Cato-Meridian.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Cayuga Community College lost both halves of a doubleheader to Herkimer Saturday at Falcon Park, falling by scores of 15-4 and 12-9.
In Game 1, Sam Jenkins led the offense with a 3-for-3 effort that included a run, while Tyler Ziemak went 2-for-4 with a double and a run.
Hazel Martinez led the Spartans in Game 2 with a 3-for-3 performance. Martinez posted a double, a run scored and two RBIs. Aiden Driscoll-Sandusky doubled twice and Ziemak went 3-for-5 with three runs.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
CCC's softball team suffered a similar fate, dropping a pair to undefeated Herkimer 12-4 and 9-1.
Mikayla Titus paced the offense in the first game with two RBIs. Gabrielle Hass went 2-for-4 with a run and Taylor Hunter finished 2-for-3 with a solo home run.
Hunter went 2-for-3 in the second game, while Hass, Skyler White and Kyra Cottrill all added hits.
FROM FRIDAY
CROSS COUNTRY
Southern Cayuga, Moravia and Union Springs competed in the IAC's Fall II COVID meet at Marathon.
The Chiefs' boys team finished sixth out of 15 competing schools. Tyler Figueroa was Southern Cayuga's leader at 12th overall (18:22). Jackson Otis finished 17th (18:33) and Kyle Stewart came in 27th (19:12). Figueroa was named second-team All-IAC.
Southern Cayuga's girls ran incomplete, but Sophia Bennett managed a sixth-place finish (20:49) and earned first-team All-IAC honors. Julia Gloss placed 10th (21:32) and was named to the second team. Marissa Wiemann came in 18th (23:08).