Local Roundup: Moravia volleyball captures division title over Union Springs

Moravia volleyball picked up a sweep over county rival Union Springs, 3-0, to win the teams' IAC division.

Leading the Blue Devils was Kate Baylor with three kills, three aces and one block. Alexia Carroll was the stopper on defense, picking up six digs to go with four aces. Alexa Nye added 17 service points and one ace.

For Union Springs, Ruth Jackson had five kills, one assist and one block. Marrin Owens posted three kills with one ace and five assists. Kailey Kalet added four kills and one assist.

Cato-Meridian 3, Weedsport 1: After dropping the first game 25-20, the Blue Devils roared back to win the next three 25-21, 25-20 and 25-23.

Amelia Gilfus knocked in seven aces with five digs for the Warriors. Makayla Foltz and Sydney Manchester co-led the team with five kills apiece. Foltz also registered 10 digs, as did Alexa Edersheim. Bella Guerrette was credited with 21 assists and five digs.

Statistics were not submitted for Cato-Meridian.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Cayuga Community College lost both halves of a doubleheader to Herkimer Saturday at Falcon Park, falling by scores of 15-4 and 12-9.