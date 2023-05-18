Moravia boys track and field claimed the IAC small school title on Thursday at the league championships in Dryden.

The Blue Devils’ 39 points best runner-up Dryden (33 points) in the team scoring.

Union Springs placed second in the small school girls meet (38 points), trailing only Odessa-Montour (52 points). Moravia’s girls came in third, while Southern Cayuga was fifth.

The Wolves’ Payton Gilbert won the girls shot put (34-4.5).

The event was a continuation from Wednesday, when Gilbert, Moravia’s Joe Baylor and Southern Cayuga’s Dan Davis all won individual titles.

FROM WEDNESDAY

TRACK AND FIELD

OHSL Patriot League championships: Three Cayuga County schools competed for league titles.

Port Byron (42 points) placed fourth out of 15 teams in the boys meet, while Weedsport (40 points) was fifth and Cato-Meridian (23 points) was seventh.

Cato-Meridian (54 points) was fourth in the girls meet, while Weedsport (11 points) placed 10th.

Weedsport’s Troy Brown won the boys high jump (5-10), long jump (20-1.5) and the shot put (42-10.75), while Ethan Gilfus claimed the boys pole vault (11-0).

For Port Byron, Bryce Rigby had the top throw in the boys discus (118-1) and Arlin Jarabek was second in the boys triple jump.

Cato-Meridian racked up several runner-up finishes. Maggie Brown took second in the girls 100m hurdles, high jump and long jump, while Merritt Cox did the same in the boys 400m hurdles.