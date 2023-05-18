Moravia boys track and field claimed the IAC small school title on Thursday at the league championships in Dryden.
The Blue Devils’ 39 points best runner-up Dryden (33 points) in the team scoring.
Union Springs placed second in the small school girls meet (38 points), trailing only Odessa-Montour (52 points). Moravia’s girls came in third, while Southern Cayuga was fifth.
The Wolves’ Payton Gilbert won the girls shot put (34-4.5).
The event was a continuation from Wednesday, when Gilbert, Moravia’s Joe Baylor and Southern Cayuga’s Dan Davis all won individual titles.
FROM WEDNESDAY
TRACK AND FIELD
OHSL Patriot League championships: Three Cayuga County schools competed for league titles.
People are also reading…
Port Byron (42 points) placed fourth out of 15 teams in the boys meet, while Weedsport (40 points) was fifth and Cato-Meridian (23 points) was seventh.
Cato-Meridian (54 points) was fourth in the girls meet, while Weedsport (11 points) placed 10th.
Weedsport’s Troy Brown won the boys high jump (5-10), long jump (20-1.5) and the shot put (42-10.75), while Ethan Gilfus claimed the boys pole vault (11-0).
For Port Byron, Bryce Rigby had the top throw in the boys discus (118-1) and Arlin Jarabek was second in the boys triple jump.
Cato-Meridian racked up several runner-up finishes. Maggie Brown took second in the girls 100m hurdles, high jump and long jump, while Merritt Cox did the same in the boys 400m hurdles.