Local Roundup: Musso totals four touchdowns, Skaneateles football advances

Trailing by two points at halftime, Skaneateles football rallied for 16 points in the fourth quarter to down Cazenovia 30-16 in the Section III Class C semifinal Saturday at Cicero-North Syracuse.

The Lakers will play for their third section title since 2017, next weekend at the Carrier Dome.

Skaneateles took a 7-6 lead in the opening quarter on James Musso's 58-yard pass to Cody Nesbitt. Caz answered with a field goal in the second quarter to go ahead 9-7 at the half, then increased its lead to 16-7 in the third quarter on AJ Rothfeld's 58-yard touchdown reception.

Then Skaneateles took over, spurred by Musso's 70-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to cut Cazenovia's lead to two. Musso converted two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter — a 20-yard pass to Nate Shattuck, followed by a 49-yard touchdown run — to put the game away.

Musso finished with 127 yards on nine attempts, along with 126 passing yards. Grayson Brunelle added 117 rushing yards on 23 carries.

The Lakers move on to face either General Brown or Bishop Ludden in the Class C championship next week.

West Canada Valley 58, Weedsport 18: The Warriors were eliminated in the Section III 8-man semifinals.

Troy Brown had an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Andrew Seward had Weedsport's other touchdowns, on runs of 2 yards and 47 yards.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Section III Championships: Auburn scored 126 points to finish fifth overall in the Class A competition.

Two Maroons placed in the top 10: Owen Gasper ranked eighth (17:39.5) while Chris Howard was right behind in ninth (17:39.7). James Cuddy placed 31st (18:58.0) and Keegan Brady was 34th (19:02.3).

Cato-Meridian placed third in team scoring in Class D, while Weedsport ranked ninth.

Merritt Cox led the Blue Devils with a 17th-place time (19:14.1). Jordan Greene crossed in 31st (19:52.1) and Elijah Haga was 37th (20:04.1).

For Weedsport, Landon Kepple placed 15th (18:57.9).

Kurt Akins was Port Byron/Union Springs’ best finisher, ranking 48th (20:42.9).

Skaneateles was the runner-up in the Class C race with 93 points, ranking second to V-V-S (40 points). The Lakers' Will Girzadas came in sixth (18:26.8). Teammate Aidan Ward was 10th (18:57.0).

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Section III Championships: Auburn had three runners finish in the top 20 in Class A, and ended up sixth in team scoring.

Eighth-grader Kyleen Brady led the Maroons with a fourth-place finish (19:15.8). Mary Alice Pineau came in 13th (20:25.4). Bethany Lorenzo placed 20th (21:25.5).

In the Class D race, Weedsport placed third overall with 119 points, while Cato-Meridian was fifth with 139 points.

For the Blue Devils, Maggie Brown (21:11.2) finished sixth overall. Teammate Elaina Williams (22:49.2) was 17th. Julia Wilson (24:05.8) placed 35th.

A pair of eighth-graders led the way for the Warriors. Zoyee Newton (23:12.4) came in 21st, while Lilly Kime (23:12.9) finished 22nd. Olivia Snodgrass (23:50.8) placed 31st and Allison House (23:58.3) finished 33rd.

For Port Byron/Union Springs, Molly Yorkey (24:27.5) came in 41st.

In the Class C race, Jordan-Elbridge's Vassianna Klock came in third place, posting a time of 20:15.5. Skaneateles' Lucy Fleckenstein was eighth (21:55.3), while Tobi Dirubbo came in 15th (22:42.5). As a team, the Lakers placed third overall in Class C with 101 points, trailing only South Jefferson (21 points) and Cazenovia (69 points) in team scoring.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Section IV championship: Southern Cayuga placed third out of nine teams at the sectional finals.

Ellie Burroughs had a strong day, winning the 500-freestyle competition and finishing second in 50-freestyle. She was also part of the winning 400-freestyle relay team that also included Taylor Green, Monica Rejman and Charli Bennett.

