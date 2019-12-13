Suzie Nemec scored 30 of her team's 61 points as the Weedsport girls basketball team beat Port Byron 61-41 on Thursday night. Nemec finished with 20 points in the first half.
Emma Stark contributed 13 for the Warriors.
Grace Ford led the Panthers with 13 points and Ava Mills added 10. Rileigh Luste pulled down 11 rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Auburn 53, Central Square 52: The Maroons won their first league game of the season with a key defensive stop in the final seconds.
Shaheed Beal led Auburn with 16 points and was praised for his defense. Jay Baranick and Shareef Edwards each contributed 10 points, Brian Love added nine points and Troy Churney had eight points and five steals.
Auburn (3-1) hosts Fulton on Tuesday.
GIRLS ICE HOCKEY
Skaneateles 2, Oswego 1: The Lakers' Rebecca Cain scored a pair of goals in the second period.
Litzy Sachar and Campbell Torrey each added an assist. Goalie Evie Sheridan made 22 saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Port Byron 3, Cato-Meridian 0: The Panthers swept the Blue Devils by scores of 25-23, 25-9 and 25-14.
Rileigh Gray paced Port Byron with 12 assists, nine aces, a kill and a dig. Cassie Nolte added two aces, five kills, two assists and a block. Sophie Redmond contributed seven kills and three assists. Anna Vincent had six kills and an ace. Miranda Aldrich had four kills, an ace and a dig and Jordan Cook had two aces, two kills and an assist. Sadie Tratt added an ace and three kills.
Port Byron (1-3) plays Manlius Pebble Hill on Friday.
CBA 3, Weedsport 1: The Warriors lost by scores of 17-25, 25-14, 25-14 and 25-15.
Taylor Hunter led Weedsport with three aces, nine assists, four digs and two blocks. Anna Provoost added seven kills, a dig and five blocks. Kari Wheeler had 11 digs. Trinity Davis had a kill, three digs and three blocks, Emma Grieco had four digs and an ace and Sydney Manchester had three kills and a dig.
WRESTLING
Central Square 53, Auburn 33: Winning by fall for Auburn were Luca Pirozzolo at 138 pounds (:49), Lucas Hogan at 182 pounds (1:39), Andrew Fumia at 195 pounds (1:33) and Keyshin Cooper at 285 pounds (2:19).
Winning by forfeit were Stephen Baier (220 pounds) and Christian Hogan (113 pounds).
BOYS SWIMMING
Southern Cayuga 58, Watkins Glen 36: Owen Overhiser had a pair of first-place finishes for the Chiefs, he won the 100 freestyle in 57.59 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:20.97.
Other individual winners for Southern Cayuga included Samuel Perez in the 200 freestyle (2:17.88), Aidan Brown in the 50 freestyle (26.74), Peter Angotti in the 100 butterfly (1:00.38) and Louis Hasenjager in the 100 backstroke (1:22.24).
The Chiefs won three relays. The 200 medley relay of Jamison Murray, Mark Saxton, JD Rejman and Overhiser won in 2:05.41. The 200 freestyle relay of Perez, Hunter Freary, Overhiser and Tyler Sheils won in 1:56.85 and the 400 freestyle relay of Sheils, Luke Gentry, Ryan Pinckney and Brown won in 4:30.44.
FROM WEDNESDAY
BOYS ICE HOCKEY
Skaneateles 8, Ithaca 2: The Lakers remained perfect on the season behind four-point performances from Garrett Krieger, Jack Henry and Charlie Russell.
Krieger scored two goals to go with two assists, while Russell and Henry both finished with a goal and three assists. Charlie Major added a three-point game with a goal and two assists. Colin Weeks potted two goals and Ben Clymer added one. Cam Lowe dished out two assists, and Jacob French and Cole Heintz both chipped in with one assist.
Adam Casper made nine saves in goal, while Brendan McGowan made five saves.
Skaneateles (5-0) hosts Auburn on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Skaneateles 56, Phoenix 30: Maddy Ramsgard and Maeve Canty had strong offensive nights to lead the Lakers to a win.
Ramsgard finished with 18 points on nine successful field goal attempts, while Canty added 16 points. Faith Wagner chipped in with eight.
GIRLS BOWLING
Chittenango 7, Weedsport 0: Gracie Stevens had Weedsport’s high series with a 309, while Alanna Golden had the highest individual game, shooting a 109.