Suzie Nemec scored a school record 43 points as Weedsport girls basketball defeated Little Falls on the road Saturday 66-57.
The Warriors led by one point at halftime and three points entering the fourth quarter, but were able to generate some breathing room late. Twenty of Nemec's 43 came in the final eight minutes.
Jenna Sullivan was next on Weedsport's scoring list with nine points.
Weedsport (9-1) heads to Fabius-Pompey on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Auburn 69, Ballston Spa 54: In his first career start with the varsity, freshman DeSean Strachan led the Maroons in scoring with 19 points.
With the win, Auburn automatically clinches a berth in sectionals by virtue of two wins against Class AA teams.
Jay Baranick was next with 17 points and Brian Love recorded 13. Troy Churney almost had a triple-double, scoring 10 points with 10 assists and eight rebounds. Shareef Edwards posted eight points with five blocks.
Auburn (6-3) faces Cortland on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Port Byron 3, Weedsport 0: The Panthers beat one of their rivals, winning with sets of 25-18, 26-24 and 25-22.
Guiding the Panthers was Miranda Aldrich with 10 kills and 12 digs, both of which were team highs. Rileigh Gray recorded 18 assists to go with four aces and four digs. Gabriella Atchinson also chipped in defensively with nine digs.
Taylor Hunter posted 10 assists and six digs for the Warriors. Anna Provoost added four kills, two digs and two blocks. Sydney Manchester figured in with three kills and five digs.
Port Byron next travels to Pulaski, while Weedsport heads to Cato-Meridian. Both matches are on Monday.
ICE HOCKEY
Skaneateles 8, Williamsville South 2: Both Charlie Russell and Cole Heintz totaled three goals and an assist, while Garrett Krieger scored once and had four assists as the Lakers won their annual Duke Schneider tournament. Cam Lowe also scored and posted a pair of assists. Charlie Major dished out three assists, Brendan Powers had two, and both Drew Henderson and Luke Renaud had one.
Chad Lowe picked up another win with eight saves.
Krieger, who scored a hat trick in Friday’s win over Pelham, was named the tournament’s most valuable player, while Russell was named to the all-tournament team.
Skaneateles improves to 8-0-1 this season.
WRESTLING
Canastota Fallen Heroes Tournament: Hannibal/Cato-Meridian's Hunter White took first place in the 126-pound bracket. Ethan Scanlon (182) took second in his bracket. Jack Lamson (106), Tyler Murray (126) and Anthony Crofoot each placed third.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Union Springs/Port Byron’s Braden York was the lone place finisher at the Section IV meet at Cornell, coming in third in the 3200m run with a time of 10:21.1.