Local Roundup: Ninth-seeded Weedsport softball advances in sectionals

Weedsport softball is moving on.

The Warriors knocked off Westmoreland 15-1 on Tuesday in the Section III Class C tournament's second round.

The win guarantees Weedsport a home game on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Weedsport jumped on Westmoreland with five runs in the first inning, thanks to a bases-clearing double by eighth-grader Mallory Brown.

That was more than enough run support for pitcher Christina Jackson, who racked up 11 strikeouts and held the Bulldogs to only six hits in a one-run outing.

Jackson was also 4-for-6 at the plate, with three singles and a triple.

Riah Davis (double, triple) and Morgan Flask (double) added three-hit games. Lily Komarisky chipped in a pair of doubles.

As a team, Weedsport dropped in 20 hits and stole seven bases.

The ninth-seeded Warriors are now 13-7 overall.

Weedsport will next host Utica Notre Dame on Thursday, after the 17th-seeded Jugglers upset top seed Port Byron.

BASEBALL

Section III Class C tournament

Fabius-Pompey 2, Weedsport 1: The visiting Falcons scored the deciding run in the top of the fifth inning to eliminate the fourth-seeded Warriors.

Weedsport's lone run came in the bottom of the fourth when Parker McBride brought home Sal LoMascolo. Tony LoMascolo and Nico Giacolone (double) had the Warriors' other hits.

Both of Fabius-Pompey's runs were unearned, as Weedsport committed seven errors.

Tony LoMascolo pitched the first three innings and permitted three hits. McBride went the final four and allowed four hits while striking out two.

BOYS LACROSSE

Section III Class B semifinals

West Genesee 9, Auburn 1: Colin Tardif had the lone goal for the Maroons, tallying a score in the final moments to spoil the Wildcats' shutout bid.

Auburn trailed 3-0 after the first quarter and 5-0 at the half.

Zach Crosby had the assist on Tardif's goal. Jackson Siddall made 13 saves in net.

Auburn finishes the season with a 12-6 record. The defeat ends the Maroons' six-game winning streak.

TRACK AND FIELD

Section III Class C-2 championships: Mariah Quigley won the girls 100m hurdles (15.77), the girls 400m hurdles (1:09.13) and the girls pole vault (9-6) for Weedsport.

Sarah Carroll, Allison House, Gabby Jeffers and Quigley came in second in the girls 4x400m relay (4:18.92).

Troy Brown won the boys high jump at 6-0, and was granted the tiebreaker over Dolgeville's Gregory Gonyea who reached the same height.

Landon Kepple was the runner-up in the boys 400m hurdles (1:00.00).

For Cato-Meridian, Maggie Brown won the girls high jump (4-10) and was second in the girls 3000m run (11:54.06). Jocelyn Smith was first in the shot put (29-0.5).

Chelsea Dennison was second in the girls 100m dash (13.33). Miranda Dennis was the runner-up in the Pentathlon (1,776 points).

The Blue Devils' boys 4x800m relay team of Owen McGetrick, Merritt Cox, Jordan Greene and Elijah Haga finished in 8:50.92 for first. Justin Baldwin was second in the boys shot put (42-9.75). Asher Muhlnickel finished second in the Pentathlon (2,140).

Section IV Class D championships: Southern Cayuga had multiple athletes place and also made some program history.

Charli Bennett was the winner in the girls high jump with a leap of 5-2, which set a new school record.

Bennett, Julia Gloss, Circe Perez and Nora McCarthy were second in the girls 4x400m relay (4:26.55). Faith Shields came in fourth in the 800m run (2:43.41).

For the boys, Dan Davis came in fourth in the shot put (40-1) and sixth in the discus (101-3).

TENNIS

IAC Championships: Aiden Saville went 2-0 in first singles to take home the championship trophy in that bracket. In exhibition first doubles, Ellie Burroughs and Lauren Thompson advanced to the semifinals before falling to Lansing's team 10-8.

FROM MONDAY

GOLF

IAC Championships: Union Springs won the small school division at Soaring Eagles Golf Club in Horsheads.

Luke Parker came in second overall with a score of 86. Other top scores for the Wolves included Michael Culver's 89, Andrew Salls' 90, Alex Church's 94, Joey Sylvester's 100 and Tyler Lutkins' 106.

Salls was also presented with the Dean Witter Award.

Union Springs will next compete at Delhi in the Section IV Class D team championships.

