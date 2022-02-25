Local Roundup: Nolan, Svitavsky alive in consolation brackets at wrestling state meet

A pair of Cayuga County wrestlers have advanced to the second day of competition at the New York state individual wrestling championships.

Jordan-Elbridge/Port Byron/Cato-Meridian's Dylan Nolan and Ike Svitavsky are both in the consolation bracket and can finish as high as third in their respective weight classes when action resumes on Saturday at MVP Arena in Albany.

Nolan, the ninth seed in the Division II 110-pound bracket, started his day with two familiar opponents from Section III. Against Beaver River's Trevor Waugh, Nolan advanced with a 13-2 major decision. In the quarterfinals though, Nolan was defeated by top-seeded Talan Hubbard from Homer in a first-period pin (1:32).

Bumped to the consolation bracket, Nolan will wrestle Avon/Geneseo's Ryan Farley to kick off Saturday's action.

Svitavsky's performance thus far in the Division II 160-pound bracket has played out similarly. The 16th seed and without a first-round bye, Svitavsky faced Wheatley's Yanjun Lin in the opening match and came away with a 3-0 decision.

In the second round against undefeated top seed Carter Baer from Gouveneur (36-0), Svitavsky suffered a technical fall in the first period.

Bumped to the consolation bracket, Svitavsky won both of his matches as he battles for a spot on the podium. He took down Eagle Academy's Carlos Bermudez in a 10-1 major decision, then defeated John Glenn's Joe Lacorte in an 8-3 decision.

On Saturday, Svitavsky will take on Windsor's Mason McCombs needing three more wins to clinch third place. A victory could set up a rematch with Canastota's Evan Austerman, who defeated Svitavsky in the finals of the Section III Division II championships.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section IV Class C quarterfinals

Delhi 46, Moravia 31: Katherine Baylor had 13 points to lead the sixth-seeded Blue Devils at No. 3 Delhi. Chloe Hanson added six points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0