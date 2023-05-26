Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Lakers’ hopes of another section title continue, thanks to a last-minute goal against the Warriors.

Senior Julia O’Connor scored with 20 seconds remaining to lift Skaneateles over Westhill, 9-8, in the Section III, Class D semifinals

O’Connor finished with four goals.

Skaneateles led 6-4 at the half, but Westhill fought back to tie it in the waning minutes.

Other scorers for the Lakers included Anasofia Cirincione (two), Camryn Calabro, Bella Brogan and Paige Willard.

Emily Evans made six saves.

Skaneateles (15-1) has not lost since April 18.

The Lakers will play South Jefferson for the Class C section title, Tuesday, May 30 at Jamesville-DeWitt.

This is the second straight year Skaneateles and South Jefferson will battle for the section title. The Lakers won last year’s grudge match, 8-7, en route to the state championship game.

BASEBALL

Skaneateles 4, South Jefferson 2: The ninth-seeded Lakers upset top seed South Jefferson, to reach the Section III, Class B semifinals.

Skaneateles fell behind 2-0 after the first inning, but responded with four runs in the top of the second. That score held for the remaining five innings.

Cal Anna had a hit with two RBIs and a run.

Scott Scherrer earned the win, striking out three and scattering eight hits across seven innings.

Skaneateles (13-8) will next play No. 4 Cortland on Saturday.