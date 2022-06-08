Local Roundup: OHSL releases all-league teams; Weedsport's Newton named top player

Section III's OHSL Patriot National conference has released its all-league teams and several local baseball players have been included.

Weedsport senior Peyton Newton was named the division's Player of the Year, while teammates Andrew Seward and Antonio Tortorello join him on the first team.

Also selected for the first team are Port Byron's Connor Usowski and Tyler Merkley, and Cato-Meridian's Cody Loveless and Eli Welsh.

Comprising the second team are Weedsport's Nico Giacolone and Sal LoMascolo, Port Byron's Kody Kurtz and Jack Smith, and Cato-Meridian's Brandon Johnson.

Weedsport's James Renner, Parker McBride and Tony LoMascolo, Port Byron's Eli Jarabek, Trevor Appleby and Drew Nolan, and Cato-Meridian's Carter Impson were included as honorable mentions.

Newton, a pitcher and first baseman, led the Warriors to a 13-5 record in 2022 which included a 6-2 mark in the division.

He paced Weedsport in multiple offensive categories: hits (26), RBI (18) and doubles (six).

Newton was also the Warriors' ace on the mound, In 33 innings pitched, he allowed only two earned runs and 19 hits. He posted a 65-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

In two meetings with top rival Port Byron, Newton led the Warriors to a pair of 1-0 victories, the latter coming in the Cayuga County tournament championship in extra innings. Newton racked up 15 Ks in each of his two outings against the Panthers.

Tortorello and Seward were Weedsport's lightning rods atop the lineup. Seward posted a team-highs in runs (24) and steals (20) while batting 20-for-54 with 13 RBIs. The lead-off hitter, Tortorello scored 23 runs and walked 14 times.

Usowski, a freshman at Port Byron, continued to establish himself as one of Section III's top arms. He held opposing batters to 24 hits and five earned runs in 41 2/3 innings, while striking out 58. He contributed 14 RBIs on offense.

Merkley was Port Byron's top offensive threat. The Panthers' third baseman led the team in runs (22), hits (24), and RBIs (18), while finishing second in doubles (four) and walks (nine).

TRACK AND FIELD

NYSPHSAA Championships: Entry lists for the upcoming New York state championships have been released, and several Cayuga County-area athletes will head to Cicero-North Syracuse this weekend to take on the state's best.

In Division I, Auburn will have a pair of athletes competing in three events. Junior Dustin Swartwood will participate in the boys discus and the boys shot put, while Bryn Whitman is in the girls discus.

Whitman is considered one of the favorites in her event, as she slots fourth in the discus thanks to a previous mark of 120-10.

Swartwood, who qualified for the state championships in the same events during indoor track season, is seeded ninth in the shot (51-00) and ninth in the discus (151-02).

The Auburn duo are the first Maroons to reach the state championships since 2016.

Jordan-Elbridge, Skaneateles and Weedsport will all have representatives in Division II.

The Warriors will have two athletes at states. Mariah Quigley will race in the girls 100m hurdles, while Troy Brown will aim for the top height in the boys high jump.

Quigley is seeded fourth in her event (15.77 seconds), while Brown is sixth in his (6-4).

For the Eagles, Vassianna Klock will race in the girls 800m run and the girls 2000m Steeplechase.

The Lakers' Kyla Palmer will run in both the girls 200m dash and the 400m dash, while teammate Maddie Wright is in the girls high jump. In the latter event, Palmer is slotted second (56.32 seconds).

The state championships begin Friday morning with trials and finals for a chunk of the events. More event finals will take place on Saturday.

