Auburn football scored eight touchdowns, all on the ground, in a 56-24 win over Section IV’s Binghamton on Saturday.

The win improves the Maroons’ record to 2-1.

Tailback Kemauri Perry was unstoppable on the ground, with 259 yards and four touchdowns on only 15 attempts.

Lee Joyner opened the day with 5- and 2-yard trips to the end zone, and finished with 92 yards on the ground.

Alex Chase (13 yards) and Matt Smith (14 yards) also reached pay dirt.

Auburn returns home next Friday for its first conference game of the year, as the Maroons host Corcoran.

Moravia 70, Oxford 6: The Blue Devils returned three interceptions for touchdowns in the win.

Thomas Palmer had two of Moravia’s pick-sixes, while Riley Jones hauled in the other.

Kyler Proper reached the end zone four times. Proper had two catches for 72 yards (both receptions went for scores), two rushes, 15 yards and a touchdown, and an 82-yard kick return for a score.

Hunter Boynton (two rushes, 36 yards), Aiden Kelly (one rush, 13 yards) and Eli Landis (one rush, two yards) all had touchdowns.

Luke Landis completed both of his passing attempts for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

Moravia hosts Unadilla Valley next Saturday.

CROSS COUNTRY

V-V-S Invitational: Auburn’s boys team were the runners-up, while the girls came in fourth.

Ryan Maher (16:43) was second among all runners, while Owen Gasper (17:01) came in sixth and Austin Ferrin (17:06) placed seventh.

In the girls race, Kyleen Brady came in second (19:21), Abby Ringwood was 11th (20:39) and Nora Burroughs was 15th (21:06).

FIELD HOCKEY

Moravia 7, Weedsport 2: The Blue Devils spoiled Weedsport’s first game on its new turf field.

Moravia opened the scoring in the first quarter on goals from Brooke Proper and Brooklyn Lott 30 seconds apart.

Weedsport answered in the second with two goals of its own from Keegan McNabb and Kayla Flask to ensure a halftime tie.

Moravia scored five goals in the second half to pull away. Proper completed the hat trick with two more scores, while Gabby Heim, Maeve Green and Jordan Smith rounded out the scoring.

Heim and Green finished with two assists apiece.

Arie Giacolone finished with seven saves for Weedsport.

FROM FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 28, Skaneateles 14: The Eagles’ recorded the game’s first 28 points in a win over the Lakers.

Nixon Karcz rushed 21 times for 124 yards, while Kuchaun Gorman had 19 attempts for 103 yards and a touchdown to lead J-E. Joey LaFleur added two receptions for 24 yards and a score.

Gorman recorded a team-high 10 tackles, while Austin Brunelle picked up a sack.

Trumansburg 68, Weedsport 12: Mason Kocur threw for two touchdowns: a 3-yard pass to James Renner and a 26-yarder to Isaiah Richardson.

Kocur also rushed for 97 yards, including a 53-yard scamper.

Richardson totaled 79 yards on six catches.

Weedsport (1-1) hosts Morrisville-Eaton next Friday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Southern Cayuga 5, Moravia 0: Norah McCarthy had two goals, while Mary Kate Vitale, Haylee Young and Audry Ladson also found the back of the net.

VOLLEYBALL

Skaneateles 3, Auburn 1: The Lakers claimed the first two sets 25-16 and 25-17. While the Maroons salvage the third, 25-16, Skaneateles closed it out in the fourth 25-14.

Ayla Pas’cal had 16 total points, with nine kills and seven aces, for the Lakers. Delaney Fish was credited with 14 assists. Alyssa Franciamone recorded 19 digs.

Avianna Ming had seven kills and five digs for Auburn. Kirsten Casterline picked up 15 assists. Grace Mack had six blocks and five kills.

Jordan-Elbridge 3, Bishop Ludden 1: The Eagles dropped the opening frame, but rallied for three straight: 25-22, 25-20, 25-16.

Zoie Karcz posted 12 service points and four aces, with 16 assists. Sydney Parsons had a team-high six kills. Claire Brown finished with 18 digs.

TENNIS

Auburn 7, Oswego 0: Alex Vitale (6-2, 6-1), Cara Vasile (6-0, 6-3) and Emerson Brown (7-5, 6-0) were Auburn’s singles winners.

The victorious doubles duos were Audrey Carr and Ashlyn Feneck (6-3, 6-2), Samantha Carr and Alice Caruso (6-4, 6-3), Olivia Schwab and Sadie Morin (6-2, 6-2), and Magdaline Hill and Addison Lange (6-3, 7-5).