Local Roundup: Pineau scores late goal as Auburn hockey nabs first win

Auburn hockey pulled off its first win of the season, doing so in dramatic fashion.

Jack Pineau scored the go-ahead goal with three minutes left in regulation to propel the Maroons to a 2-1 victory over New Hartford on Wednesday.

Luke Mizro scored the game's opening goal in the first period on the power play, but New Hartford tied the score in the third before Pineau's winner.

Pineau, Mizro, Evan Moore and Ryan Maher were all credited with assists. Maher's helper is the first point of his varsity career.

Mason Jones earned the win with a 31-save effort.

Auburn hosts undefeated Cortland-Homer on Friday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Union Springs 89, Odessa-Montour 58: The Wolves posted a 29-13 first quarter, and the hot start resulted in a .500 record.

Damon Brown went off for 31 points and nine rebounds, while Collin Park added to the winning effort with 27 points and eight rebounds.

Aaron Johnson chipped in with 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Union Springs (2-2) plays Port Byron on Tuesday in the first round of the Cayuga County Holiday Tournament at CCC.

BOWLING

Union Springs/Port Byron 4, Waverly 0 (girls); Waverly 4, Union Springs/Port Byron 0 (boys): The Wolves took all four points in the girls match thanks to Colleen Jump's 592, Jenna Jump's 540, Bethany Jump's 481 and Caroline Smead's 480.

For the boys match, Brandon Young rolled a 575, Zach Ward scored a 497 and Matthew Howell bowled a 493.

US/PB travels to Cornell on Thursday to face Lansing.

Auburn 7, Syracuse City 0 (boys); Auburn 7, Syracuse City 0 (girls): Eric Barski's series of 563 paced the Maroons, while Caleb Pidlypchak scored a 551 Lucas McConnell contributed a 548.

Barski's 220 in his third game was the Maroons' top single-game score.

Marissa Capone bowled a 444 in the girls' sweep. Abbey Bragger added a 394 and Grace Ryan had a 390.

SWIMMING

Fayetteville-Manlius 98, Auburn 70: The Maroons claimed first place in six out of 11 events, but were unable to beat the Hornets.

Riley Fitzgerald touched first in both the 50 free (24.78) and the 100 free (54.34). Colin Ringwood won the 200 IM (2:21.58) and the 100 butterfly (1:01.88).

In the 200 free relay, Auburn's team of Ryan Rigby, Matthew Crounse, Ringwood and Fitzgerald finished in 1:41.85 for first place.

Logan Hall, Crounse, Ringwood and Fitzgerald took the 400 free relay in 3:53.75.

WRESTLING

Jordan-Elbridge/Port Byron/Cato-Meridian 53, Cazenovia 12: The Eagles won six matches by fall and three others by decision.

Winners included Liam Mantell (110), Kaylee Swaglin (126), Dylan Nolan (132), Bryce Mahoney (138), Glen Sanchez (160), and Angelo Turo (189) who all win by pin.

Henry Smith (145) won by 7-0 decision, Jack Lamson (152) had a 10-0 major decision, and Raiden Yale (215) took a 12-4 major decision.

Lucas Witter (118) won via forfeit.

Fulton 57, Auburn 7: The Maroons' two winners were Brady Maneri (102) by a 2-1 decision and Mike Boyhan (126) with an 11-0 decision.

FROM TUESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Auburn 48, East Syracuse Minoa 44: In a defensive slugfest, the Maroons were able to pull out a win as two players recorded double-doubles.

Jason Irwin was the team’s scoring leader with 16 points to go with 11 boards. Tony Borges had 10 points and 14 rebounds. Desean Strachan added 11 points, three rebounds, three assists and five steals, his final steal sealing the win.

Twelve of Irwin’s points came from distance, as he finished 4-for-7 for 3.

Auburn (4-1) is off through the Christmas holiday, and will play again next Thursday against Chaminade Prep in a non-league game at CBA.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Port Byron 66, Cato-Meridian 43: The Panthers delivered the Blue Devils their first loss of the season, thanks to dominant showing from Abby McKay.

McKay nabbed a double-double with ease, posting 24 points and 17 rebounds.

Lexi Elliott nearly missed doing the same, as she finished with 15 points and eight rebounds, along with four steals and three assists. Sadie White chipped in 19 points, four rebounds and six steals.

Port Byron (3-2) travels to Onondaga on Thursday, while Cato-Meridian (4-1) is off through the new year and next plays Tully on Jan. 3.

Auburn 64, East Syracuse Minoa 22: The Maroons picked up their fourth win of the season, thanks to an 18-point night from Leah Middleton and 10 from Kylie Guarino.

Middleton added three steals and Guarino had four rebounds.

Other contributors included Peyton Maneri (seven points, 10 assists, six steals), Booka Johnson (eight rebounds, three assists) and Lexi Alberici (10 steals).

Auburn (4-1) plays Henninger next Wednesday.

Weedsport 45, Onondaga 36: The Warriors scored almost half their points in the opening quarter, starting with a 22-5 lead.

Mallory Brown finished as the leading scorer with 16 points, while Morgan Flask and Lauren DeJohn had 10 apiece.

Weedsport (4-0) hosts LaFayette on Thursday.

Jordan-Elbridge 53, Pulaski 33: The Eagles pulled off a double-digit victory thanks to 17 points from Ava Hildebrant and 12 from Abbie Ahern.

Hildebrant added six rebounds and three steals, while Ahern posted nine rebounds, six steals and six blocks.

Erin LaVancha added eight points, nine rebounds and six steals, while Riley Crawford grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds to go with six steals and three blocks.

HOCKEY

Skaneateles 8, Clinton 1: Three different players scored twice in the Lakers’ blowout win.

Jack Torrey had a five-point night with two goals and three assists. Andrew Gaglione (assist) and Ben Patterson also netted two goals. Henry Major (three assists) and Luke Bobbett rounded out the scoring. Andrew Falkenberg added two assists, while Carter Corbett, Casey Morrissey and Alex Whitlock had one helper each.

Goalie Chad Lowe made 20 saves for the win.

Skaneateles (5-2) hosts Whitesboro on Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

Manlius Pebble Hill 3, Port Byron 2: The Panthers held the lead after a dramatic 28-26 third set, but MPH battled back to win the final two and the match.

Ally Michalski was the team leader with 13 kills, 14 digs, six aces and one assist. Jordan Cook figured in with 10 kills, two blocks, seven digs and two aces. Marlena Doerle added 19 assists, four aces and two digs.