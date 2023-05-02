Auburn baseball nabbed its 10th win of the season, beating Jamesville-DeWitt 7-1 on Tuesday.

Starting pitcher Cooper Polcovich was dominant on the mound. The senior hurler racked up 11 strikeouts, and limited the Rams to five hits and one run.

He did not walk a batter.

“Cooper Polcovich dominated on the mound from start to finish,” Auburn coach John Turcsik said. “He pitched his best game of the year and was able to locate all of his pitches on a cool night.”

Auburn’s offense scored at least a run in each of the first five innings.

Noah Morrison finished 2-for-2 with an RBI, while Caden becker (run), Owen Birchard (two runs, two walks), Mac Maher (double, RBI), Polcovich (run) and Myles McBride (two runs, walk) added hits.

McBride’s hit was a bases-clearing triple.

Auburn is now 10-3. The Maroons travel to Cortland on Thursday.

GOLF

Union Springs 153, Moravia 168, Southern Cayuga 223: Union Springs posted its lowest-scoring outing of the year, as three players shot under 40.

Luke Parker led the way with a 36, while Michael Culver and Joey Sylvester carded 37s.

The Chiefs’ Brandon Vanacore was the match’s medalist. He shot a one-under 34.

For Moravia, Riley Jones scored a 39 and Connor Fox scored a 41.

Skaneateles 251, Bishop Grimes 262: Ella Arroyo scored a 59 for the Lakers.

Skaneateles improves to 2-4. The Lakers host Chittenango on Thursday.

TENNIS

Union Springs 3, Thomas Edison 2: The Wolves swept singles in the win.

Collin Park (6-0, 6-0) won first singles, Fernando Diaz Cabrera (6-1, 6-1) took second singles and George Fearon (6-1, 6-0) won third singles.

Union Springs is 5-3.

FROM THE WEEKEND

TRACK AND FIELD

Blue Devil Relays: Moravia hosted several other Section IV schools in a meet on Saturday.

Bebe Balk won the discus (75-1) and the shot put (27-1).

Boys winners included Joe Baylor in the high jump (5-10) and Seth Parker in the discus (112-0).