Cooper Polcovich overmatched Oswego hitters on Monday.

Auburn’s left-handed starting pitcher struck out 18 batters, as the Maroons defeated Oswego 3-1 on Monday.

The strikeout total is believed to be a program record, according to Maroons coach John Turcsik.

In his complete game effort, Polcovich limited Oswego to five hits and one earned run. He walked two.

Mac Maher was the offensive leader with two hits (double), a run and RBI. Owen Birchard also had an RBI.

Auburn plays Oswego again on Tuesday.

Weedsport 14, Jordan-Elbridge 4: Mike LoMascolo (two runs, three RBIs) and Antonio Tortorello (two runs, two RBIs) had three-hit games for the Warriors. Tortorello’s outing included a double.

Andrew Seward added a two-hit game, while Tony LoMascolo added a hit, two runs and two RBIs.

Moravia 8, Groton 4: Moravia scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to come back and take the win.

Eli Landis had three hits, three runs and an RBI from the lead-off spot. Luke Landis added two hits and three RBIs. Kaiden Sharpsteen added a double.

Landis also pitched a complete game and struck out 14, with one earned run against, for the win.

SOFTBALL

Union Springs 15, Trumansburg 3: Pitcher Hailee Smith scattered four hits and struck out eight.

Smith also went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and three RBIs. Natalie Wright added two hits, including a double, and Grace Chalupnicki chipped in with two hits.

Union Springs (15-2) faces Tioga on Thursday at Wells College in the IAC Small Schools Championship.

Dryden 5, Southern Cayuga 1: With the game tied in the seventh, the Lions scored four against the Chiefs to take the win.

Rachel Landon went 1-for-3, driving in Lily Holden for Southern Cayuga’s lone run.

Jordan-Elbridge 11, Weedsport 1: Abby Delfavero pitched six scoreless innings for the Eagles, striking out nine. She also had two hits, including a double, and two runs at the plate. Isabella Jay, Riley Hill, Abbie Ahern and Brooke Chiaramonte also posted two-hit games.

Zoyee Newton, Mallory Munn and Morgan Flask posted hits for the Warriors.

Port Byron 13, Cato-Meridian 8: Four players had four-hit games for the Panthers.

Sadie White (two runs), Nikki Namisniak (four runs, four RBIs, double, triple), Colleen Jump (run, double, two RBIs) and Jordan Cook (three runs, two hits, two RBIs) paced the offense.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Cato-Meridian 79, Port Byron 62: Merritt Cox was first in the 110m hurdles (17.4) and the 400m run (54.1) for the Blue Devils. Ken Chan claimed the 200m dash (24.0) and the long jump (19-8.75) for the Panthers.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Cato-Meridian 123, Port Byron 14: The Blue Devils’ Maggie Brown took first in the 400m run (1:07.2), the 200m dash (29.2), the long jump (15-2) and the high jump (5-0). Ariana Proper won the 400m hurdles (1:14.1) and the 100m dash (13.2). Elaina Williams won the 1500m run (5:33) and the triple jump (29-3).

GOLF

Union Springs 151, Marathon 210, Southern Cayuga 235: Luke Parker and Michael Culver shared medalist honors with 36s. Tyler Lutkins added a 39 and Joey Sylvester scored a 40.

The Chiefs’ Brandon Vanacore carded a 41.

Bishop Ludden 236, Weedsport 282: Anthony Tortorici scored a 48 for the Warriors.

TENNIS

Auburn 4, East Syracuse Minoa 3: Charles Tracy (6-4, 6-1) and Gabriel Volo (6-3, 6-2) won singles matches.

Michael Clark and Riley Fitzgerald took first doubles (6-2, 6-0), while Thomas Deming and Colby Wagner won second doubles (7-6, 6-0).

FROM THE WEEKEND

BASEBALL

Weedsport 8, Union Springs 5: Down by a run midway through the game, Weedsport scored three apiece in the sixth and seventh innings to beat Union Springs in the Cayuga County tournament final on Saturday.

The victory ensures Weedsport’s second straight county tournament championship.

The Warriors shut out Southern Cayuga in the first round on April 22 to reach the final.

Andrew Seward boosted the offense with a 3-for-4 day at the plate. He scored four runs and stole three bases.

Mike LoMascolo (two RBIs), Tony LoMascolo (RBI, two walks) and Brayden Mitchell (run, walk, two RBIs) also posted hits.

Nico Giacolone battled through seven innings. He limited the Wolves to four hits with five runs (three earned) against.

Aaron Johnson had a multi-hit game for Union Springs, with two runs and an RBI. Dustin Walawender had two RBIs, and Shane Perkins added a hit and run.

Johnson also stole three bases.

Jack Walters took a tough-luck defeat, after throwing six innings. Only one of the eight runs with Walters on the mound were earned.

Weedsport (8-3) has won six of its last seven games. The Warriors face Jordan-Elbridge on Monday.

Union Springs also plays Monday, at home against Newfield.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Westhill 10, Auburn 8: The Maroons fell behind by four in the first half and couldn’t complete the comeback.

Caroline Smith totaled five goals. Nat Long, Mary Gasper and Grace Breeze (two assists) also scored.

Holly Indelicato made four saves in the cage.

Auburn (7-5) plays at Fulton on Wednesday.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Cayuga 5, Finger Lakes 4; Cayuga 5, Finger Lakes 3: CCC wrapped up its regular season with a pair of wins, including one in extra innings.

FLCC led 4-2 in the fifth inning of Game 1, but Cayuga tied the score in the sixth to force additional innings. Then, with one out in the eighth inning, Perry Chetney doubled down the right foul line to score Roy Glaum for the winning run.

Chetney finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, a run and RBI. Juan Perez had two hits and two RBIs. Pitcher Will Coleman lasted 4 2/3 innings, and picked up five Ks with two hits against.

All five of CCC’s runs in Game 2 came in the opening inning. The first five batters all scored, supporting pitcher Luke Ough who threw a complete game.

Mike Norton had a hit and two RBIs.

CCC finishes the regular season 31-11. Postseason play begins this weekend.