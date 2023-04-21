Port Byron baseball bounced back from a disappointing walk-off loss earlier this week to smash Mater Dei Academy, 17-1, on Friday.

Matt Laird was the winning pitcher, as he recorded six strikeouts and limited opposing batters to one hit in five innings pitched.

Laird was also one of four batters to record multiple hits at the plate. He finished 2-for-2 with a double, three runs and two RBIs.

Dom Laframboise (two runs), Cody Jarebek (two runs, two RBIs) and Nathan Usowski (four RBIs, run) also posted multi-hit games.

Port Byron (3-4) inches closer to .500 with the win. The Panthers travel to Fabius-Pompey on Tuesday.

Moravia 6, Marathon 3: The Blue Devils scored three runs in the top of the first inning, which was enough cushion to hold off the Olympians.

After Eli Landis pitched the first 2 2/3 innings, Kaiden Sharpsteen provided 4 1/3 innings of relief and held Marathon scoreless when he was on the mound. Sharpsteen recorded five strikeouts and scattered four hits.

Moravia totaled seven hits as a team, all singles. Eli Landis (two runs), Brayden Mason (two runs), Luke Landis (run, RBI), Aiden Kelly (RBI), Dillon Palmer (RBI) and Thomas Palmer (run) all contributed to the offense.

TENNIS

Cicero-North Syracuse 5, Auburn 2: The Maroons came away with wins in two doubles matches.

Mike Clark and Riley Fitzgerald won first doubles (6-3, 6-4), while Thomas Deming and Charlie Tracey claimed second doubles (7-5, 7-5).

Auburn drops to 2-3.

FROM THURSDAY

SOFTBALL

Weedsport 13, Bishop Grimes 8: Kayla Flask led the Warriors' offense with a 3-for-3showing that included a home run and a triple. Anna Kershner and Morgan Flask (two runs, RBI) added two-hit games.

BOYS LACROSSE

Auburn 14, Fulton 5: Luke Mizro paced the Maroons with a seven-point night that included two goals and five assists. Rocco Villano and Charlie Cunningham both recorded hat trucks. Aiden Musso and Jack Pineau each scored twice. Elijah Scott and Sam Coleman rounded out the scoring. Jack Rivoli made five saves, while Kyle Driscoll stopped four shots.

Auburn hosts LaSalle Academy on Saturday at noon.