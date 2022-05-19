Local Roundup: Port Byron baseball shuts out Bishop Ludden for 10th straight win

Port Byron baseball is on another roll on the eve of postseason play.

The Panthers shut out Bishop Ludden 5-0 on Thursday, for the team's 10th straight win.

Connor Usowski picked up the complete game shutout with nine strikeouts. He scattered five hits.

Kody Kurtz was the offensive leader with three hits (including a double), two RBIs and a run. Tyler Merkley added two hits, a run and an RBI. Eli Jarabek (two RBIs), Trevor Applebee (double) and Jack Smith (run) chipped in with one hit each.

Port Byron (13-5) wraps up the regular season with a non-league game at Skaneateles on Saturday. The Panthers will learn their opening sectional task on Sunday.

Weedsport 19, Mater Dei Academy 3: In a five-inning game, the Warriors' offense overwhelmed Mater Dei.

Peyton Newton (double, two runs, three RBIs, walk) and James Renner (double, run, two RBIs) both collected three-hit games. Lead-off hitter Antonio Tortorello had two hits, three RBIs and four runs. Sal LoMascolo had two runs and three RBIs with a hit, and Andrew Seward scored four times.

Tony LoMascolo pitched 4 2/3 innings and struck out four. He was charged with one earned run.

SOFTBALL

Port Byron 4, Pulaski 3: The Panthers slipped by Pulaski to earn their 17th win of the season.

Hannah Jones struck out five batters and held Pulaski to five hits. Jordan Cook led the offense with a pair of hits.

Port Byron (17-1) hosts Bishop Ludden on Saturday.

Auburn 13, Oswego 0: The Maroons churned out 14 hits and took advantage of seven errors by Oswego.

Madison Lowe recorded a home run and two RBIs in a two-hit performance. Sydney Marinelli had two hits, including a double, and a run. Abigail Carr (three RBIs) and Cayleigh Currier (three runs, RBI, walk) both had two-hit games. Emma Merkley added a double. Elise Clifford scored three times and had two RBIs.

In the circle, Lowe held the Buccaneers to three hits and one walk while striking out nine.

GOLF

SCAC tournament: Auburn came in third with 228 team points, good enough for third place at the Pompey Golf Club.

Finley Hogan had the top card with a 52, while Maia Guzalak was one stroke behind with a 53. Taylor Chadderdon's 61 and Maura Moochler's 62 rounded out the scoring.

Hogan and Guzalak move on to compete at the Section III tournament next Tuesday at Kanon Valley.

FROM WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

Cato-Meridian 8, Jordan-Elbridge 3: Cody Loveless recorded three hits, including a double, and two runs for the Blue Devils. Camren Hoag added three RBIs while Elias Welsh chipped in a hit, run and two walks.

Dominic Rinaldo had a hit, run and walk for the Eagles.

