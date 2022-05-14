Local Roundup: Port Byron baseball sweeps Canastota with come-from-behind win

Port Byron baseball swept a twin bill against Canastota on Saturday, which included a come-from-behind victory to cap off the day.

The Panthers won Game 1 7-1, with Tyler Merkley earning the win on the mound. Jack Smith and Trevor Appleby (triple, run, two RBIs) had two-hit games. Matt Laird drove in two runs.

Port Byron, down by four in the fifth, rallied to claim the second game 9-7.

Appleby had hits in both of his at-bats, to go with three runs, three RBIs and a double. Smith had two more hits and a pair of RBIs. Merkley finished 1-for-3 with two runs, while Drew Nolan was 1-for-2 with two runs. Zach Relfe was the winning pitcher.

The Panthers host Bishop Ludden on Monday.

SOFTBALL

Baldwinsville 5, Auburn 3: The Maroons were doomed by a five-run first inning from the Bees.

Auburn managed two runs of their own in the bottom of the first and another one in the third, but B’Ville held the Maroons off the scoreboard for the final four frames to secure the win.

Madison Lowe had a two-run home run for Auburn, while JoLin Evans hit 2-for-3 with a run.

Lowe’s homer was the Maroons’ only extra-base hit of the game.

Auburn travels to Oswego on Monday.

TRACK AND FIELD

Union Springs Invitational: The meet featured 10 different schools, including Cayuga County adversaries Moravia and Southern Cayuga.

For the host Wolves, Kailey Kalet won the girls 400m run (1:01.03). Payton Gilbert had the top throw in the shot put (33-6.50).

Kalet, Gilbert, Sarah Colgan and Beth McHenry made up the winning girls 4x400m relay team (4:34.91). Kyla Wejko, Chloe Wilde, Lilly Casler and Colgan won the girls sprint medley relay (5:11.28).

Moravia’s Olivia Genson came in first in the girls 1500m run (5:33.29). Abram Wasileski won the boys high jump (5-10).

The top individual performer for Southern Cayuga was Faith Shields, who came in second in the girls 800m run.

Glenn D. Loucks Invitational: Auburn’s Bryn Whitman took first in the girls discus throw (100-9), while Dustin Swartwood finished third and broke a school record in the boys shot put (51-0).

The Maroons compete in the Salt City Athletic Conference league meet this upcoming week.

BOYS LACROSSE

Jordan-Elbridge 14, Holland Patent 6: Wade Brunelle recorded four goals and four assists for the Eagles, while Joe LaFluer contributed three goals and four assists. Nixon Karcz added a two-goal, two-assist game. Austin Brunelle made 15 saves.

FROM FRIDAY

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Weedsport Invitational: Seventeen schools competed, with the host Warriors placing seventh with 43 team points.

Other Cayuga County-area schools in attendance included Cato-Meridian (fourth, 62 points), Skaneateles (fifth, 57 points), Port Byron (13th, 12 points) and Jordan-Elbridge (14th, 10 points).

Jordan Greene led Cato-Meridian with a victory in the pole vault (9-6).Greene, Owen McGetrick, Merritt Cox and Elijah Haga were the runners-up in the 4x800m relay (8:51.38).

For Weedsport, Troy Brown was first in the high jump (5-10) and the long jump (18-2.75). Landon Kepple came in second in the 400m hurdles (1:01.15). Kepple, Sam Holden, Robert Quigley and Troy Brown were second in the 4x100m relay (48.17).

Port Byron’s Bryce Rigby had the second-best discus throw (100-6.5).

Jordan-Elbridge’s Alexander Kunz came in second in the 1600m run (4:53.72).

Skaneateles 1600m sprint medley team of Jack Phillips, Max Paciorek, Herschel Eidel and Seamus Fogerty finished first (3:51.57). PJ Kennedy, Paciorek, Henry Thompson and Phillips won the 4x100m relay (46.63). Fogerty, Braden Gryzlo, Nolan Gryzlo and Aidan Ward were winners in the 4x800m relay (8:49.95).

Paciorek also took silver in the high jump (5-8), while Will Feeney was second in the shot put (39-5.25).

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Weedsport Invitational: Among 16 schools, Cato-Meridian finished second in team scoring with 81 points while host Weedsport came in third with 65 points. Jordan-Elbridge ranked ninth with 24 points and Port Byron came in 15th.

Representing Weedsport, Mariah Quigley won the 100m hurdles (15.98) and pole vault (9-6). Sarah Carroll, Meagan Fatcheric, Allison House and Quigley were first in the 1600m sprint medley (4:44.53).

For the runner-up Blue Devils, Jocelyn Smith won the discus throw (88-07). The 4x400m relay of Elaina Williams, Maggie Brown, Chelsea Dennison and Ariana Proper also won their event.

Cato-Meridian’s second-place finishers included Proper in the 400m dash (1:02.95) and the long jump (13-7.25), Brown in the 1500m run (5:18.51), and Smith in the shot put (28-10).

Winners for Skaneateles were Tobi DiRubbo in the 800m run (2:36.56), Lucy Fleckenstein in the 1500m run (5:18.04). Caroline Wells, Caroline McSwain, Lillian Yengo and Ellie McSwain were second in the 4x800m relay (12:10.21).

Jordan-Elbridge’s Tatianna Parkolap won the high jump (4-11).

GOLF

East Syracuse Minoa (Blue) 203, Auburn 232: Maia Guzalak’s 49 led the Maroons at Arrowhead Golf Course.

Auburn (4-5) plays its final regular season match on Monday against Jamesville-DeWitt at Butternut Creek.

TENNIS

Section IV playoffs: Union Springs entered a pair of doubles teams.

In first doubles, Collin Park and George Fearon won all four of their matches.

The Wolves’ duo started with a 6-0, 6-1 over the Moravia pairing, followed by a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Lansing. Park and Fearon won a three-set thriller against Thomas A. Edison 5-7, 6-2, 7-5, which the duo fought off two match points to stay alive. A 6-3, 7-5 win over Elmira Notre Dame followed, and the team will move on to the crossover matches at the Binghamton Tennis Center on Tuesday.

In second doubles, Madison Gannon and Fernando Diaz-Cabrera topped Lansing’s top team 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 and Southern Cayuga’s top team 2-6, 6-4, 6-1. However, against No. 2 seed Lansing the Wolves had to injury forfeit in the first set.

