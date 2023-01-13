Local Roundup: Port Byron beats Cato-Meridian for third straight victory

Port Byron boys basketball has now won three in a row, the latest a 64-62 win over Cayuga County rival Cato-Meridian on Friday night.

The Panthers led coming out of halftime, but survived two hard-fought quarters which the Blue Devils pulled within two.

Dominic Laframboise led all scorers with 25 for the Panthers, while Dalton Clark figured in with 16.

Preston Daggett led Cato-Meridian with 22, while Finley Stonecipher and Jacob Carroll both scored 11.

Newfield 66, Moravia 47: In a rematch of last season’s Section IV Class C championship game, the Blue Devils were again defied by the Trojans.

Moravia drops to 9-1 on the season.

Kyler Proper led the Blue Devils with 16 points, Abram Wasileski scored 11 and Joe Baylor finished with 10.

Moravia plays Lyons at Keuka College on Monday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Southern Cayuga 55, Candor 35: The Chiefs are now 8-2 thanks to 17 points and seven steals from Charli Bennett, along with 11 points, nine rebounds and five steals by Emily Prince.

Southern Cayuga plays at Dryden on Tuesday.

Union Springs 75, Tioga 25: Danielle Waldron led a balanced attack with 14 points. Other scorers included Payton Gilbert with 13 and Xavia Evener with 10.

Kailey Kalet chipped in with eight points, eight assists, seven rebounds and five steals.

Skaneateles 57, Solvay 26: Nine different players scored in the Lakers’ win, led by Maddy Ramsgard’s 13 and Ayla Pas’cal’s 12.

Moravia 67, Newfield 23: Jordan Smith earned a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, to go with six blocks and two steals. Kayleigh Utter and Jessalyn Jones each scored 12, Gabby Heim finished with 11 and Allison Kehoe dished out five assists.

Auburn 60, Central Square 45: Leah Middleton poured in 25 points with seven steals and five assists. Kylie Guarino recorded a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds, along with four assists. Peyton Maneri added seven points, seven steals and five assists.

Auburn (8-2) plays at Jamesville-DeWitt on Tuesday in a league contest. The game is a rematch of last season’s Section III Class A semifinal.

BOWLING

Union Springs/Port Byron 4, Watkins Glen 0 (boys); Union Springs/Port Byron 4, Watkins Glen 0 (girls): Caroline Smead had the overall top score with a 499, while other contributors to the girls’ sweep were Jenna Jump’s 493, Bethany Jump’s 491, Colleen Jump’s 469 and Delaney Kimball’s 450.

Dylan Howell rolled a 497 and Brandon Young scored a 496 for the boys.

US/PB hosts Lansing on Wednesday and are back at Watkins Glen on Thursday.

FROM THURSDAY

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Twilight Invitational: Moravia competed at SUNY Cortland, with several athletes reaching the podium

Bebe Balk was the Blue Devils’ lone first-place performer, as she won the girls shot put (27-4).

Ashley Heredia Castillo was second in both the high jump (4-6) and long jump (13-9.75), and also placed third in the 55m dash (8.06 seconds). Kaylee Miner was third in the girls shot put (18-11) and Hunter Kelley came in fifth in the boys shot put (28-7.5).

HOCKEY

Skaneateles 3, CBA-JD 0: The Lakers took control of first place in Section III’s small school division.

Chad Lowe posted his fourth shutout effort of the season in a 31-save outing. His save percentage on the season improves to .948, accompanied by a 1.22 GAA.

It’s the second time this season he’s shut out CBA-JD.

Carter Corbett, Andrew Gaglione and Kaden Rutledge (assist) all found the back of the net. Henry Major picked up two assists and Jack Marquardt had one.

The Lakers face Auburn on Tuesday at Casey Park Ice Arena.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 63, LaFayette 34: Ava Hildebrant led all scorers with 20 points, to go with five steals, four rebounds and three assists. Abbie Ahern was also among the offensive leaders with 16 points, nine rebounds, nine steals and five assists. Erin LaVancha added 10 points and eight rebounds.