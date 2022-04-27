Local Roundup: Port Byron, Cato-Meridian sweep track meets

Several athletes won multiple events as the Cato-Meridian boys and girls track teams swept a meet against Syracuse Academy of Science on Wednesday.

The girls team won by a score of 113-22, while the boys claimed a 101-40 victory.

Eighth-grader Maggie Brown won three events, the 100m high hurdles (19.5), the 3000m run (13:13) and the high jump (4-6).

Chelsea Dennison had the top sprint in the 100m dash (13.6) and the 200m dash (28:02). Nadia Dudley won the 1500m run (6:49) and the 800m run (3:21).

Elaina Williams (400m hurdles), Ariana Proper (400m dash), Miranda Dennis (triple jump), Jocelyn Smith (discus) and Alyssa Cole (pole vault) also picked up individual wins.

Merritt Cox came in first in the 1500m run (5:15), the triple jump (34-5.5) and the 800m run.

Winning multiple events was Preston Sharp in the 100m dash (12.7) and the long jump (16-9), and Justin Baldwin in the shot put (38-9.5) and discus (83-7). Jordan Greene (pole vault), Eli Haga (400m dash) and Owen McGetrick (3000m run) also came away with victories.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Port Byron 46, Manlius Pebble Hill 32: Maddy Paoff took the top spot in three events: the 100m hurdles (19.1), the 200m dash (29.7) and the high jump (4-6).

Other winners for Port Byron were Isabella Dunn in the 100m dash (14.2), Gabby Turo in the 400m run (1:21.2), Kailey Goodak in the 800m run (3:25) and Kylee Cordway in the discus (60-3).

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Port Byron 81, Manlius Pebble Hill 46: Alex Hernandez and Bryce Rigby were multi-winners for the Panthers.

Hernandez took first in the 800m run (2:35) and the high jump (4-8), while Rigby won the discus (111-9) and the long jump (17-6).

Also earning individual victories were Austin Davies in the 110m high hurdles (19.5), Kaleb Holdridge in the 400m hurdles (1:19), Kenny Taylor in the 3200m run (13:17), Anthony Feocco in the shot put (34-5.5) and Cregg Ford in the triple jump (24-3).

Holdridge, Alex Patti, Rigby and Davies was the winning team in the 4x100m relay (49.9). Rigby, Dalton Clark, Hernandez and Davies finished first in the 4x400m relay (4:19).

BASEBALL

Auburn 7, Central Square 1: It was a steady performance for the Maroons, who scored at least a run in five of their six at-bats. Three came in the fourth to put the game out of reach.

Jayden DeAngelis went 3-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a walk. Lucas West also went 3-for-3 and scored twice.

Kevin Dolan (run, RBI), Myles McBride (two runs, triple) and Mac Maher (RBI, steal) all contributed two-hit games.

Auburn was supplemented by another strong start for Owen Birchard who kept the Red Hawks off balance for six innings. Birchard struck out 13 and walked two with three hits against.

Auburn (8-2 overall, 7-1 in league play) plays Syracuse on Thursday at NBT Stadium as part of the ALS Classic.

Port Byron 8, LaFayette 3: Kody Kurtz was the winning pitcher thanks to seven strong innings. He picked up 10 Ks and held the Lancers to three hits. Of three runs against, only one was earned.

He also helped his own cause with a 2-for-3 day at the plate that included two runs, a double and an RBI.

Tyler Merkley also helped the offense with two hits, two runs and one RBI. Matt Laird (two RBIs, run, double), Trevor Applebee (two RBIs, double), Brady Luste (run) added hits, and Eli Jarabek (double, two RBIs) added hits.

Port Byron plays Mater Dei Academy on Friday.

SOFTBALL

Skaneateles 16, Port Byron 10: The Lakers handed the Panthers their first loss of the season in a high-scoring affair.

Sadie White posted a 4-for-5 game with three runs. Nikki Namisniak went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs.

Port Byron faces Union Springs on Saturday in the Cayuga County tournament championship.

TENNIS

Auburn 5, Syracuse East 2: Brody Wagner was Auburn’s only individual winner, claiming third singles 6-4, 6-4.

Winning pairs were Riley Fitzgerald and Ryan Stechuchak in first doubles (7-6, 6-1), Troy Wagner and Charles Tracy (6-2, 6-3), Thomas Deming and Colby Wagner (6-1, 6-2), and Braden Sherman and Kyle Green (6-2, 6-4).

Auburn’s record bumps to 5-3.

Skaneateles 4, Onondaga-Westhill 1: Jake Salzhauer (6-3, 6-1) and Marty McNeil (6-0, 6-0) each recorded singles wins.

Hatcher Gutchess and Marcus McClanahan swept first doubles, while Ethan Pickup and Nicholas Cerimeli won second doubles 6-1, 6-0.

The Lakers improve to an unbeaten 6-0.

FROM TUESDAY

SOFTBALL

Auburn 11, Oswego 0: One day after completing a no-hitter, the Maroons held the Buccaneers to only two hits.

Auburn was also assisted by four errors from Oswego.

Madison Lowe pitched the first five innings and struck out seven. Grace Hoey completed the final two innings and earned a pair of strikeouts. Each was charged with one hit against.

Elise Clifford homered and had four RBIs to lead the offense. Sydney Marinelli went 3-for-3 with three runs, a double, a triple and a walk. Emma Merkley, Abigail Carr and Morgan Cook (two RBIs) all registered multiple hits.

Auburn hosts Jamesville-DeWitt on Thursday in a rematch of last season’s section championship.

GOLF

Union Springs 169, Dryden 194: The Wolves were led by Luke Parker, who scored an even par-36. Michael Culver’s 41, Andrew Salls 43, Joey Sylvester’s 49 and Henry Kinnaman’s 55 rounded out Union Springs’ scoring.

The Wolves are now 4-0 and next face Moravia.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Auburn 84, Living Word Academy 45; Cortland 73, Auburn 67: In a tri-meet, the Maroons were led by a pair of long-distance wins by Kyleen Brady.

Brady came in first in both the 1500m run (5:05) and the 3000m run (11:01).

Abigail Ringwood was the victor in the 400m hurdles (1:18.4). Bryn Whitman had the top discus throw (100-5.5). Madison Baldwin won the high jump (4-6).

Auburn’s 4x800m relay team of Ringwood, Reese Derosa, Sara Alberici and Colleen Reilly also took gold (12:50).

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Auburn 65, Living Word 57; Cortland 70.5, Auburn 56.5: A pair of relay teams earned wins for the Maroons.

Jerry Czyz, Keegan Brady, Chris Howard and Owen Gasper won the 4x800m relay in 8:57.2. Gavin Hickey, Brady, Howard and James Cuddy posted the best time in the 4x400m relay at 3:52.1.

Dustin Swartwood had Auburn’s lone individual win in the shot put (45-2).

