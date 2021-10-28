Local Roundup: Port Byron field hockey advances to section final

Port Byron field hockey will play for the section title.

The Panthers took down Morrisville-Eaton 4-1 on Thursday in the Section III Class D semifinal.

Port Byron scored twice in the opening quarter, then twice more coming out of halftime.

Four different players buried goals for the Panthers: Gabby Sennett, Abby McKay, Sadie White and Mackenzie McDowell.

Maria Burns made nine saves in goal.

Port Byron will now play top-seeded Little Falls on Sunday at V-V-S for the championship.

Little Falls 6, Weedsport 1: In the other Class D semifinal, the Warriors' season ended. Christina Jackson had Weedsport's lone goal, while Riah Davis made 19 saves.

CROSS COUNTRY

IAC Championships: Southern Cayuga's girls team came in second out of 15 teams, led by Julia Gloss who came in first place.

Gloss, now the IAC champion, finished in 22:11. Nora Burroughs was right behind in second place (22:26). Sophia Bennett came in fourth (22:30).

On the boys side, the Chiefs came in seventh. Tyler Figueroa was the top finisher in 20th (20:15).

VOLLEYBALL

Phoenix 3, Jordan-Elbridge 1: In the Section III Class C quarterfinals, the Eagles were eliminated in four sets.

J-E and Phoenix were tied 1-1 after the first two frames, but the Firebirds won two straight to close it out.

Gabriella Smart led J-E with 10 kills and seven aces. Sarah Lane added 13 assists, three aces and two kills. Smart and Taylor Eaton both had six digs.

Liverpool 3, Auburn 0: Gabrielle Lupo had three kills and four digs for the Maroons in sectionals.

