Local Roundup: Port Byron field hockey falls to Canastota

Port Byron field hockey's strong start to the season hit a lull on Wednesday.

The Panthers were defeated 7-1 by Canastota.

Kylee Cordway had Port Byron's only goal, with Mackenzie McDowell earning an assist on the play.

Katelyn Ware recorded 10 saves.

Both Port Byron and Canastota attempted five penalty corners.

Port Byron is now 4-2, despite playing only two games so far against Class D competition. The Panthers next play Friday against Weedsport.

Cazenovia 1, Weedsport 0 (overtime): Warriors goalie Arie Giacolone made seven saves.

BOYS SOCCER

Southern Cayuga 1, Dryden 0: The Chiefs won their fifth straight game to start the season thanks to a late goal.

Bryce David scored on penalty kick midway through the second half, on a goal that ultimately proved to be the difference.

Brandon Vanacore earned the shutout with five saves.

Southern Cayuga (5-0-0) hosts Lansing on Friday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Southern Cayuga 1, McGraw 0: Circe Perez had the game's only goal for the Chiefs, while Cennedi McCarthy recorded six saves in goal.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Auburn 17, Central Square 44; Auburn 15, Fulton 50: The Maroons swept the top three positions, thanks to solid runs from Ryan Maher (19:35), Elliot Hickman (19:48), and Austin Ferrin (19:50). Sean Ringwood (20:04) came in fifth and Jerry Czyz (20:23) placed sixth.

In a tri-meet against Bishop Ludden and Bishop Grimes, Weedsport had several top finishes.

Evan Pollino came in second (22:34), Sam Lowery was fourth (23:30) and Dexter Barnhart came in fifth (23:32).

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

In a tri-meet against Central Square and Fulton, Auburn's Kyleen Brady placed first behind a time of 19:51. Ali Pineau was the runner-up (20:15), while Nora Burroughs (21:08), Sara Alberici (26:09) and Vienna Ritter-Yelle (26:10) also placed well.

Auburn next competes in an invitational at Chenango Valley on Saturday.

Weedsport hosted Bishop Ludden and Bishop Grimes.

Zoyee Newton ranked second in the race (23:53), Olivia Snodgrass finished third (24:40) and Callahan Bacon placed sixth (28:48).

VOLLEYBALL

Auburn 3, Fowler 0: The Maroons swept the Falcons thanks to scores of 25-9, 25-4 and 25-17.

Marissa Albert was Auburn's primary scorer thanks to her seven aces. Gabrielle Lupo recorded four kills and two digs. Kirsten Casterline posted five assists, two kills and two aces.

GOLF

Skaneateles 203, LaFayette 251: The Lakers bumped their record to 6-1 on the season, as Drew Mancini carded a 36 and Jack Marquardt recorded a 39.