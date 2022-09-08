Local Roundup: Port Byron field hockey rolls Homer

Port Byron field hockey stomped Homer on Thursday, posting an 11-0 victory.

The Panthers buried the Trojans behind four goals from Sadie White and three from Abby McKay. Madison Gillespie finished with two scores, while Jordan Cook and Morgan Reif rounded out the scoring with one apiece. Mackenzie McDowell was credited with two assists and Katelyn Ware made two saves.

Port Byron improves to 3-1 on the season and will next play Saturday at Morrisville-Eaton.

Weedsport 1, Cortland 0: Keegan McNabb scored the game's only goal, leading Weedsport to the win. Arie Giacolone made one save in goal.

Marathon 2, Moravia 0: Kaylee Miner made seven saves for the Blue Devils.

TENNIS

Skaneateles 7, Bishop Grimes 0: Kenna Ellis (6-0, 6-0), Lily Miller (forfeit) and Sofia Capozza (forfeit) were singles winners for the Lakers.

Isabelle Soderberg and Eva DeJesus (6-1, 6-1), Emma Whipple and Kate Kissel (6-0, 6-0), Bella Karpinski and Caitlyn Day (6-2, 6-0), and Bryn Butler and Emme Decker (forfeit) won in doubles matches.

VOLLEYBALL

Living Word Academy 3, Cato-Meridian 2: The Blue Devils were ahead after three sets, but Living Word won the final two frames 25-18 and 15-6.

Veronica Cordway recorded eight aces, 11 digs and five kills. Miranda Dennis posted eight kills and eight digs. Mya Schneider finished with 18 assists and five digs. Jocelyn Kolb had 12 digs and Maddie LaTray had 11.

Hamilton 3, Jordan-Elbridge 0: Taylor Eaton recorded four kills, eight digs and two blocks. Sarah Lane also picked up eight digs.

GOLF

Skaneateles 209, Homer 219: Tyson DiRubbo was the Lakers' medalist via his score of 39. Jack Marquardt and Drew Mancini each scored 40s.

FROM WEDNESDAY

BOYS SOCCER

Jamesville-DeWitt 2, Auburn 1: Ian Deyo had the lone goal for Auburn, a tally in the first half.

VOLLEYBALL

Cato-Meridian 3, APW 0: The Blue Devils dominated via scores of 25-12, 25-7 and 25-7.

Miranda Dennis paced the attack with 10 kills and 17 aces. Mya Schneider did most of the setting up with 12 assists. Jocelyn Kolb contribued eight aces and had five digs.