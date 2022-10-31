Local Roundup: Port Byron field hockey wins second title in four years

For the second time in four years, Port Byron field hockey is the top of the class.

The Panthers captured the Section III Class D title on Sunday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School, thanks to a 6-1 victory over Morrisville-Eaton.

Port Byron last won it all in 2019. No sectionals were held in 2020. Then last fall, the Panthers returned to the Class D championship game but ultimately fell to Little Falls.

"Port Byron played well as a team. The team chemistry and ability to complement each other's strengths enabled them to move forward with success," Panthers coach Mindy Gilbert said in an email. "As a whole, the season centered around three words: 'Never give up.' This certainly held true to them on many levels as they were able to work together, move forward and believe in each other every step of the way. Hard work, confidence and perseverance were part of their every day mentality."

Sunday's victory also marked the second straight game which the Panthers had a player record at least three goals. Abby McKay paced the scoring efforts with three tallies, after teammate Sadie White buried four in the semifinal match against Weedsport last Monday.

White had a goal of her own against Morrisville-Eaton, while Mackenzie McDowell totaled two goals with an assist. Goalie Maria Burns made three saves.

Three of Port Byron's goals came in the first quarter, followed by three more in the second. Neither team scored after halftime.

New York state does not offer a championship tournament for Class D. In previous years, Section III's Class C and Class D champion would face off to determine which team would advance into the state tournament.

Thanks to the NYSPHSAA's format change, Port Byron has instead been awarded an at-large bid into the Class C tournament, and will face the Section VI champion on Saturday afternoon in Medina Veterans Park.

CROSS COUNTRY

IAC Championships: Southern Cayuga's boys team placed eighth at a meet held in Marathon last Friday.

The Chiefs' top finisher in the 5,000-meter race was senior Tyler Figueroa, who placed 28th (20:05.6). David Hayden was 46th (21:21.7), Ian Getry was 47th (21:28.5) and Luke Gentry was 48th (21:53.1). Freshmen Collin Sweet and Aidan Jillson also ran and set personal records.

Figueroa and Luke Gentry were each recognized with the Brad Sandford IAC Scholar Athlete Award, while Gentry was picked for the IAC Sportsmanship Award which is given to one male and one female runner in the IAC.

Southern Cayuga next runs on Thursday at Chenango Valley in the Section IV State Quals.