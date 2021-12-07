Local Roundup: Port Byron girls basketball beats Fabius-Pompey

Nikki Naminsak had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds to help lead the Port Byron girls basketball team to a 60-47 win over Fabius-Pompey on Tuesday night.

Lexi Elliot contributed 13 points and four steals. Sadie White scored 10 points, dished out four assists and had seven steals. Abby McKay added eight points and Maria Burns grabbed eight rebounds.

Moravia 62, Groton 28: Kate Baylor led the Blue Devils with 15 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and four blocks. Moravia led 37-6 at halftime.

Chloe Hanson added 13 points, scoring 12 in the third quarter. Kayleigh Utter had six points, all in the first quarter and Olivia Genson scored nine points, all in first half.

VOLLEYBALL

Port Byron 3, Weedsport 0: The Panthers won by scores of 25-12, 25-13 and 25-20. Bella Guerette led the Panthers with 11 aces and 11 assists.

Trinity Davis contributed five kills, three aces, an assist and a dig. Makayla Foltz added five kills, three digs and two aces. Nevi Davis had three aces and a pair of digs.

For the Warriors, Allyson Michalski had seven aces, a kill and three digs. Jordan Cook had a pair of aces, five kills, four digs and a block. Katelyn Ware had two aces and three assists.

GIRLS ICE HOCKEY

Skaneateles 3, Oswego 1: The Lakers erupted for a pair of goals after a scoreless opening period against the Buccaneers.

Rachelle Cain led Skaneateles with a pair of goals. Scout Oudelmool added a goal and an assist. Lizzy Sachar and Lilly Marqaurdt each chipped in with an assist.

Goalie Isabelle Wells made 17 saves.

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

Whitesboro: 6, Auburn 1: Chris Tarby scored the Maroons' goal with assists going to Trey Masters and Christian Testa.

Goalies Mason Jones made 21 saves and Jackson Siddall made 20 saves.

Auburn is 2-2 on the season and its next game is at Fayetteville-Manlius on Thursday.

BOYS SWIMMING

Southern Cayuga 45, Dryden 35: The Chiefs won three individual events and a relay in earning their first victory of the new season.

Evyn Klipple touched first in the 200 freestyle in a time of 2:43.12. Aidan Brown won the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.74 and JD Hauptfleisch was best in the 100 freestyle in a time of 1:08.58.

Southern Cayuga's 200 freestyle relay of Klipple, Fred Weber, Hauptfleisch and Daniel Davis touched first with a time of 2:06.00.

Southern Cayuga is 1-1 on the season.

