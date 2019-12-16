It took a couple overtimes, but Port Byron girls basketball was able to take down Tully on Monday.
Tied at 45 apiece after four quarters and 53 apiece after five, the Panthers finally took control in the second overtime to grab a 64-55 win.
Senior Ava Mills finished with 32 points to lead all scorers. Mills was key in the overtimes, scoring eight points after regulation. She also finished 6-for-6 from the line in overtime. Rileigh Luste added 13 points, also scoring eight of those in overtime. Jenna Mapley chipped in with eight points and Grace Ford scored seven.
BOWLING
The Union Springs/Port Byron boys and teams both picked up 4-0 sweeps over Elmira Notre Dame on Monday.
Posting the high score for the boys was Michael Jesmer with a 647 across three games. After Jesmer was James Casbarro's 583, Matt Ward's 580, Thomas Radley's 532 and Jacob Wawrzaszek's 517.
Makayla Smith bowed a 595 on the girls side.
VOLLEYBALL
Tully 3, Port Byron 1: After dropping the first two sets, the Panthers won the third 25-16, but couldn't force a winner-take-all fifth set.
Miranda Aldrich recorded 12 kills, 28 digs, two aces and one assist. Rileigh Gray notched 23 assists with 10 digs, four kills and three aces. Gabriella Atchinson added 18 digs, while Sadie Tratt had five aces.
Port Byron (2-4) plays again Friday against Faith Heritage.