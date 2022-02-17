Local Roundup: Port Byron girls basketball overwhelms Fabius in sectional opener

Port Byron girls basketball is moving on in sectionals.

The Panthers topped Fabius-Pompey 56-21 on Thursday in the preliminary round of the Section III Class C tournament.

The Panthers’ defense did not allow more than 10 points in any of the four quarters.

Abby McKay paced the offense with 13 points, Lexi Elliott scored 10 points, Maria Burns recorded nine and Mackenzie McDowell chipped in eight.

Port Byron (9-12) heads to No. 3 West Canada Valley on Saturday for the second round.

Jordan-Elbridge 56, Clinton 28: Ava Hildebrant exploded for 28 points as the Eagles dispatched the Warriors in the opening round of the Section III Class B tournament.

Hildebrant scored 13 points in the first quarter alone, which included three successful 3s. She finished the game with six triples.

Abigail Ahern also had a solid offensive night with 14 points, including four 3s. Erin LaVancha added eight points.

Jordan-Elbridge (11-10) advances to play top-seeded Little Falls (20-0) on Saturday.

Skaneateles 59, APW 26: Maddy Ramsgard scored 24 points to lead the Lakers in the first round of the Section III Class B playoffs. Faith Wagner added nine points.

The Lakers (13-8) are the ninth seed in the tournament, and will travel to No. 8 Hannibal on Saturday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Union Springs 85, Odessa-Montour 48: Jose Reyes led the Wolves with 35 points to close out the regular season. Damon Brown contributed 14 points, Andrew Salls scored nine points and Thomas Hrycko added eight.

It was the last home game for Reyes (league co-MVP), Hunter Martin (first-team all-league and academic senior all-league), Salls (exceptional senior selection), Dawson Halverson and Jake Button.

Union Springs finished the regular season 11-9 and next plays at Lansing in the first round of the Section IV, Class C playoffs on Wednesday.

