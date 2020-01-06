Port Byron girls basketball started its week off right with a 52-29 win over Altmar-Parish-Williamstown on Monday.
Ava Mills recorded 17 points while Grace Ford scored 15 points. Jenna Mapley added nine points and hauled in 16 rebounds. Mills also grabbed seven rebounds and had three steals, while Ford posted three assists and two steals. Sabrina Westmiller led the team with five steals.
Cortland 37, Auburn 21: Doray DiLallo had seven points while Emma Nolan scored six.
Auburn is at Oswego on Friday.
GIRLS ICE HOCKEY
Clinton 4, Skaneateles 0: The Lakers allowed all four goals in the second period in the loss. Evie Sheridan made 25 saves in net.
FROM FRIDAY
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Marathon 40, Southern Cayuga 24: Kaley Driscoll scored seven points and Emma Smith-Dennis posted seven rebounds.
The Chiefs host Spencer-Van Etten on Tuesday.