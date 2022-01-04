 Skip to main content
LOCAL ROUNDUP

Local Roundup: Port Byron girls beat Cato-Meridian

Lexi Elliott led the Panthers with 21 points and four assists as the Port Byron girls basketball team beat Cato-Meridian 50-30 on Tuesday night.

Sadie White contributed nine points and four steals and Maria Burns also scored nine points with six rebounds. Mackenzie McDowell contributed six points and Alexandra Stafford had five points.

Julia Wilson led Cato-Meridian with 16 points.

Southern Cayuga 51, Odessa-Montour 32: Charli Bennett scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Chiefs.

Ellie Brozon added 10 points and Avrey Colton scored eight points.

Southern Cayuga is 4-4 on the season and its next game is at home against Tioga on Friday.

ICE HOCKEY

Skaneateles 10, Clinton 1: More information was not available at press time.

