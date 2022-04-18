Local Roundup: Port Byron pitchers Usowski, Kurtz combine for no-hitter

A pair of Port Byron pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter as the Panthers defeated Tully 7-1 on Monday.

Ninth-grader Connor Usowski went the first six innings and struck out eight batters without allowing a base hit. Senior Kody Kurtz pitched the seventh and completed the no-no.

Despite Usowski's efforts, Tully opened the scoring. However, Port Byron struck for five runs in the fifth inning and then tacked on two more in the sixth.

Tyler Merkley had a double that put the Panthers in the lead. He finished 1-for-4 with three RBIs. Kurtz (two RBIs) also had a hit and Dominic Laframboise scored twice.

Southern Cayuga 11, Moravia 6: Trailing by six entering the bottom of the third, the Chiefs rallied with two runs in that bottom half, then took the lead with seven runs in the fourth.

Parker Cullen finished 2-for-3 with a run and one RBI, while also earning the win on the mound. In three innings of relief, Cullen held the Blue Devils to two hits and three walks while striking out eight. Starter Isaac Brozon also struck out eight in his start that lasted three innings. On offense Brozon scored three runs with a double. James Hauptfleich also had two hits, one run and one RBI for Southern Cayuga.

Luke Landis homered as part of a 2-for-2 game. He scored twice and had two RBIs. Eli Landis had two hits, including a double, with a run.

Union Springs 21, Marathon 5: Dustin Walawender went the distance and held the Olympians to seven hits while striking out six.

The Wolves totaled 17 hits as a team, led by Owen Kime with four. Jack Walters and Mike Ward both had three hits.

SOFTBALL

Union Springs 13, Groton 1: Fifteen of the Wolves’ 21 recorded outs came via strikeouts from pitcher Hailee Smith, who went the distance to earn the win.

Freshman Katelyn Herrling led the offense with three hits, including a double, and five RBIs. Smith helped her own cause with two hits.

Union Springs (3-0) is home against Southern Cayuga on Wednesday.

Port Byron 25, Tully 5: The Panthers churned out 15 hits while junior pitcher Nikki Namisniak struck out seven in the circle.

Namisniak also exploded for four hits, four RBIs and five runs. Jordan Cook had a home run to left-center field in a 3-for-5 game that included four runs and four RBIs. McKenzie McDowell also had three hits, four runs and three steals.

Sadie White and Alivia Swarthout chipped in with multi-hit games.

Port Byron (4-0) travels to Fabius-Pompey on Wednesday.

TENNIS

Southern Cayuga 5, Moravia 0: It was a sweep for the Chiefs against the Blue Devils

Singles winners included MK Vitale (6-1, 6-4), Colby Sellen (6-0, 6-1) and Louis Hasenjager (6-0, 6-3).

Doubles victors were Taylor Green and Lilianna Van De Water (6-3, 6-3), and Aiden Seville and Riley Thayer (7-5, 6-3).

Auburn 6, Cortland 1: The Maroons won all four doubles matches. Michael Clark and Riley Fitzgerald (first), Troy Wagner and Charles Tracy (second) and Braden Sherman and Kyle Green (fourth) all picked up sweeps. Thomas Deming and Colby Wagner (third) won 6-0, 6-1.

Gabriel Volo won second singles 6-2, 6-0.

Auburn is now 3-3.

Skaneateles 5, Phoenix 0: Max Karpinski (first singles) and Jake Salzhauer (second singles) earned sweeps, as did doubles pairings Hatcher Gutchess and Marty McNeil (first doubles), and Jackson Kennedy and Evan Wingfield (second doubles). James Lovier won third singles 6-0, 6-1.

