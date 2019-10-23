Port Byron's Braden York finished the course in 18:21.7 to place first in the OHSL Patriot League Cross Country Championships at Cato-Meridian High School Wednesday.
York and the Panthers took third in the Patriot National division with 67 points.
Port Byron's Dylan Nolan was 24th (20:19.5), followed by Ryan Teabo in 36th (21:38.9), Gabe Newton in 57th (23:21.5) and Kaleb Holdridge in 60th (23:25.4).
Weedsport was second in the Patriot National division with 63 points.
Landon Kepple paced the Warriors with a ninth place finish (19:24.4). He was followed by Forrest Nguyen in 31st (20:58), Ashton Benedict in 34th (21:11.2), Alex Murray in 37th (21:39.4) and Troy Brown in 51st (22:54.7).
Cato-Meridian ran incomplete. Nathan Conklin was third (18:42.9), Merritt Cox came in 12th (19:38.5), Kyle Allen placed 46th (22:45.6) and Schuyler Goodwin finished 53rd (23:05.9).
On the girls side, Cato-Meridian was first in the Patriot National division with 50 points.
Lydia Cox led the way in eighth place (23:15.1), Grace Cady was next in ninth (23:15.1), Julia Wilson placed 10th (23:28.6), Ariana Proper took 32nd (26:28.5) and Sarah Perez finished 41st (27:33.9).
Sarah Carroll placed fifth (22:26.2) to lead Weedsport to second place in the Patriot National division with 57 points. Elena Amodei came in 17th (24:50.7), followed by Allyson Geminara in 21st (25:09.2), Meagan Fatcheric in 33rd (26:37.3) and Abigail Gleason in 38th (27:26.3).
Port Byron was fifth in the Patriot National division with 97 points. Molly Yorkey took seventh place (22:45.8), Hailey Short was 35th (27:11.5), Allayna Dillon came in 39th (27:31.1), Allie Wilmot was 48th (28:32) and Rose Nageldinger finished 57th (31:48.5).
FROM TUESDAY
GIRLS SOCCER
Susquehanna Valley 4, Union Springs/Port Byron 1: Ava Mills scored, but the Wolves fell to the Sabers in the opening round of the Section IV, Class B tournament.
Renee Park added an assist, while Hunter Pettit made seven saves.
"It was a disappointing way to end our season, but like I told our players, we have so much to be proud of, on and off the soccer field, and one game will not define how we all will remember this experience,” said Wolves coach Jim Hodges, whose team wraps up the season 9-6-1.