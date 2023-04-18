Nikki Namisniak had four hits, including a homer and four RBIs and struck out 15 batters as the Port Byron softball team beat Weedsport 12-1 on Tuesday.

Sadie White and Mackenzie McDowell each added two hits and a RBI. Alivia Swarthout, Kloe Verdi, Colleen Jump, Jordan Cook (RBI) and Jenna Jump (two RBIs) each added a hit.

Deanna Jackson tripled for Weedsport, Zoyee Newton, Mallory Brown, Morgan Flask and Arieanna Giacolone each had hits.

BASEBALL

Port Byron 11, Weedpsort 5: Matt Laird had three hits, including a triple and a pair of RBIs to lead the Panthers.

Dominic Laframboise (three runs, RBI), Connor Usowski, Drew Nolan (RBI) and Trevor Applebee (double, two RBIs) each had a hit.

Usowski was the winning pitcher, giving up one hit with 11 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

James Renner paced the Warriors with a pair of hits including a triple and a RBI. Nico Giacolone added a hit.

FROM MONDAY

BASEBALL

Auburn 11, East Syracuse Minoa 4: The Maroons churned out 16 hits in the win over the Spartans.

Owen Birchard provided the power with a double as part of a 3-for-4 game. He also scored two runs.

Cooper Polcovich also went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Lucas West (one run, one walk, two RBIs), Noah Morrison (two runs,) and Mac Maher (two runs, two RBIs, walk) all had two-hit games.

West picked up the win on the hill, setting down eight batters via Ks in five innings. He limited ESM to two hits and two runs.

SOFTBALL

Port Byron 16, Lansing 7: The Panthers brought home nine runs in the third inning in a blowout win.

Nikki Namisniak had Port Byron’s lone extra-base hit, a double, in a 3-for-4 game that included two runs and three RBIs. Colleen Jump also finished 3-for-4, scoring twice with two RBIs. Sadie White (three runs), Bella Martinez (two runs, two RBIs) and Jordan Cook (run, two RBIs) all had multi-hit games.

Namisniak allowed three earned runs in six innings, while striking out 10 in the circle.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Jordan-Elbridge 13, Mynderse 11: Lilli Humphreys recorded five goals with one assist.

Kelsey Brunelle (three assists), Makayla Penird (two assists) and Marcelline Titus all scored twice. S Opanhoske and Riley Crawford rounded out the scoring.

Ryleigh Gill made 10 saves. Crawford added eight draw controls.

J-E hosts Skaneateles on Thursday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Jordan-Elbridge 18, Midlakes 2: Casey Ryan led the Eagles with five goals and a pair of assists.

Nixon Karcz contributed four goals and an assist and Joe LaFluer scored three goals. Wyatt Werth (four assists) and Brayden Kitterle (assist) each scored a pair of goals. Jayden Castaldo (assist) and Bryan Tanner each scored a goal. Tobie Woods and Andrew McLaughlin each added an assist.

Goalies Alex Waldon and Austin Brunelle each made a pair of saves.