Port Byron softball's jaunt through the Class C section playoffs will continue.

The Panthers blasted Onondaga-LaFayette on Saturday, 12-7, in the Section III semifinals.

With the win, Port Byron will play for a section title for the first time in program history.

Prior to Saturday, the Panthers had not reached the section semifinal since 2019.

Midway through, the game had the look of a rout.

Sadie White led off the game with a triple and scored on Mackenzie McDowell's single. While the Tigers took a temporary lead, 2-1, in the third inning, Port Byron struck for six runs in the fourth, highlighted by four straight hits with two outs (including another triple from White).

Two more runs in the fifth put Port Byron ahead 9-2, but Onondaga-LaFayette did not go away quietly. The Tigers posted a five-run sixth inninng in the sixth to close the game to 9-7 and chase Panthers pitcher Nikki Namisniak from the game.

Port Byron tacked on some insurance in its final at-bats in the seventh, as McDowell and Namisniak both punched in RBI doubles to build up a five-run lead.

Onondaga-LaFayette ensured that lead wasn't comfortable. With one out, the Tigers loaded the bases against new pitcher Jenna Jump.

A mistake on the basepaths proved the difference. The Tigers' Mya Stafford hit a fly ball to left field that was snared by Namisniak, who then threw to second base where McDowell doubled off Nadia Stafford to end the game.

White and McDowell led the offensive charge at the top of the lineup. Port Byron's first and second hitters combined for eight hits, seven runs and six RBIs. Both finished 4-for-5.

Namisniak went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs, while Jordan Cook posted three hits (including a double), two RBIs and a run.

Catarina DeAngelis (2-for-5, double), Colleen Jump (RBI) and Bella Martinez (run) each added hits.

As a team, Port Byron totaled 18 hits.

Namisniak pitched the first 5 2/3 innings, struck out four and allowed four runs (two earned), while Jenna Jump finished off the final 1 1/3 innings to clinch the win.

With the win, the eighth-seeded Panthers will take on No. 3 Cooperstown next Wednesday, May 31 at Carrier Park in Syracuse. The two programs have not played since the section quarterfinals in 2019, when Port Byron escaped with a 9-7 victory.

Section IV, Class D championship

Deposit-Hancock 17, Southern Cayuga 0: The Chiefs’ first trip to the section final in nearly 40 years ends at the hands of a Section IV powerhouse.

Deposit-Hancock, with the win, has now won nine straight section titles, including the last two Class D crowns (previously, the team competed in Class C).

The Chiefs fell behind 2-0 in the opening innings, and Deposit-Hancock struck for six more runs in the second to put Southern Cayuga in a deeper hole.

Southern Cayuga finishes 12-5.

