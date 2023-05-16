Port Byron softball rallied from a three-run deficit, to beat Pulaski 9-8 in eight innings on Tuesday.

The Panthers led early, scoring five runs in the first two innings. Pulaski answer, though, by taking an 8-5 lead through the top of the sixth.

Port Byron countered with three runs of its own in the bottom half of the inning, then scored in walk-off fashion in the eighth.

Sadie White went 5-for-5 from the lead-off spot, scoring four runs while hitting two triples.

Nikki Namisniak went 2-for-2 with a triple and four RBIs. Mackenzie McDowell (two runs, triple, RBI) and Jordan Cook added hits.

Port Byron’s win snaps a two-game skid. The Panthers (13-4) have three more regular season games, all at home. Port Byron hosts Bishop Ludden on Wednesday, Weedsport on Thursday, then wraps up against Cato-Meridian on Saturday.

Auburn 9, West Genesee 2: The Maroons opened the scoring in the first inning, then rode pitcher Madison Lowe to the win.

Lowe scattered six hits and allowed two runs while striking out five.

She was supported by a 3-for-4 game from Elise Clifford, who scored three runs with a triple and RBI. Cayleigh Currier (two runs, double, three RBIs), Emma Merkley (run) and Grace Hoey (run, double, RBI) had two-hit games.

GOLF

Weedsport 228, Bishop Grimes 281: Braden Wood shot a 35, Anthony Tortorici scored a 39, and Logan Jedra and Jay Lowery both carded 48s.

Weedsport (6-3) qualified for sectionals, which are May 22 at the Pompey Club.

FROM MONDAY

BASEBALL

Bishop Ludden 10, Port Byron 4: Trevor Applebee and Matt Laird (run) had the Panthers’ hits.

SOFTBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 12, Phoenix 0: Abby Delfavero posted three hits, including a triple, with an RBI.

Ava Hildebrant (two runs, double, RBI), Riley Hill (two runs, RBI), Cam Fraher (run, RBI), Naveh Foster (run), Heather Sorts (run, double) and Erin Lavancha (double, walk) all had two-hit games.

Hildebrant and Delfavero combined for seven shutout innings. Both recorded four strikeouts.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Auburn 11, Watertown 10: The Maroons wrapped up their home slate with a win, behind five goals from Nat Long.

Danielle Swietoniowski scored three times. Mary Gasper (two assists), Caroline Smith (assist) and Grace Breeze (two assists) rounded out the scoring.

Holly Indelicato made 11 saves in goal.

Auburn concludes the regular season at Section V’s Penfield on Thursday. The Maroons will find out their sectional seeding and opening matchup on Sunday.

Clinton 13, Jordan-Elbridge 11: Makayla Penird scored four goals for the Eagles, Kelsey Brunelle potted three and Lilli Humphreys added two.

Brunelle also had two assists.

TRACK AND FIELD

IAC Pentathlon: Moravia’s Jordan Smith placed third in the girls pentathlon, while Cole Cuddeback was fifth in the boys pentathlon.