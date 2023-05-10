Catarina DeAngelis homered as the Port Byron softball team beat Skaneateles 5-1 on Wednesday.

Isabella Martinez doubled with a RBI and Jordan Cook had a hit and a RBI. Mackenzie McDowell had a hit and scored two runs and Sadie White added a hit and a run.

Nikki Namisniak was the winning pitcher, she allowed one run on three hits with six strikeouts.

BOYS LACROSSE

Skaneateles 16, Central Square 2: Grayson Brunelle and Ethan Hunt each scored three goals with three assists to lead the Lakers. Landen Brunelle contributed three goals and a pair of assists.

Quinn Cheney, Charlie Carbonaro and Sean Kerwick each scored a pair of goals and Jeffrey McCrone added a goal. Ben Patterson made three saves in goal and Luke Logan made one.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Port Byron 120, Mater Dei 13: The Panthers won every event as Kenneth Chan, Bryce Rigby and Andrew Jones all won two events each.

Chan won the long jump and 100m, Rigby won the triple jump and discus and Jones won the 400m hurdles and 1,600m.

Relay winners for the Panthers included the 4x800 relay of Cregg Ford, Rich Beach, Alex Hernandez and Kendrick Taylor; the 4x100 relay of Braydon Taylor, Chan, Rigby and Austin Davies and the 4x400 relay of Taylor, Chan, Hernandez and Davies.

Individual winners included Joshua Shaffer in the 110 high hurdles, Alex Path in the 400m, Kolby Mosher in the 800m, Davies in the 200m, Beach in the 3,200m, Anthony Feocco in the shot put, Noah Partin in the high jump and Hernandez in the pole vault.

GOLF

Candor 151, Union Springs 155: The Wolver suffered their first loss in a battle of undefeated teams.

Luke Parker led Union Springs with a 35, Michael Culver carded a 38, Joey Sylvester shot a 40 and Tyler Lutkins had a 42.

Weedsport 205, Solvay 296: Braden Wood led the Warriors with a 34. Anthony Tortorici and Liam Doughty each contributed a 40, Jay Lowry shot a 45 and Logan Jedra added a 46.

Weedsport is 5-1 on the season and next plays Friday at home against Marcellus.

FROM TUESDAY

BASEBALL

Auburn 14, Oswego 5: The Maroons completed a home-and-home sweep over the Buccaneers, behind 12 strikeouts from starting pitcher Lucas West.

West allowed three hits and one run in five innings.

Caden Becker (run, double, three RBIs) and Steven Ambroggio (two runs) had two-hit games for the Maroons. Myles McBride had three runs and two RBIs.

Union Springs 5, Marathon 2: The Wolves scored three runs in the fifth inning in the win, thanks to an RBI double from Tyler Weaver.

Shane Perkins pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowed no runs, two hits and struck out five.

Asa Brown went 2-for-4 from the plate.

Bishop Ludden 7, Cato-Meridian 1: Carter Impson had two hits and a run scored for the Blue Devils.

SOFTBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 8, Tully 5: The Eagles trailed by three runs entering their fifth at-bats, but secured a comeback win.

Erin Lavancha went 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Heather Sorts had two hits, including a double and RBI. Abigail Ahern added two hits.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Skaneateles 16, Chittenango 0: Bella Brogan (four), Julia O’Connor (two) and Lilly Marquardt (two) had multi-goal games for the Lakers in the shutout win.

Emily Evans made five saves in the perfect outing. Paige Willard had a goal and five assists.

TENNIS

IAC tournament: Union Springs’ Fernando Diaz Cabrera defeated his opponent from Lansing 6-4, 6-2 in second singles. George Fearon earned a 6-0, 7-6 (7-5) win against Newark Valley in third singles.

The pair, along with first singles player Collin Park, move on to sectionals on Thursday.