Local Roundup: Port Byron softball earns second win of season

Port Byron softball was potent on offense in a 16-9 win over Onondaga on Wednesday.

Pitcher Hannah Jones also contributed 10 strikeouts for the Panthers' second victory of the young season.

Nikki Namisniak led the offense with three hits, including two doubles, and four RBIs. Mackenzie McDowell also went 3-for-5. Abby McKay, Kloe Verdi, Colleen Jump, Sadie White, Bella Martinez and Jordan Cook all had two-hit days.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Skaneateles won five events in a meet against Cazenovia. Max Paciorek won the 110m hurdles (17.1) and high jump (6-0). Alex Moro had the top pole vault performance (10-0). Will Feeney had the farthest shot put (36-4).

PJ Kennedy, Paciorek, Henry Thompson and Jack Phillips were first in the 4x100m relay (48.2).

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Cato-Meridian 122, Bishop Ludden 8; Cato-Meridian 118, Manlius Pebble Hill 12: The Blue Devils had a first place result in 16 of the 17 events.

Alyssa Cole claimed three individual events in the 100m high hurdles (18.5), long jump (13-4.5) and pole vault (6-0). Maggie Brown also won three events: the 1500m run (5:41), the 800m run (2:44) and the high jump (4-10). Jocelyn Smith had the best throw in both the shot put (26-4) and discus (83-1).

Chelsea Dennison was first in the 100m dash (13.0) and 200m dash (27.2).

