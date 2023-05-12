Port Byron softball scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to stun Jordan-Elbridge, 8-5, on Friday.

The Panthers accumulated 10 total hits, including three from Nikki Namisniak.

Namisniak had a double and six RBIs.

Sadie White (three runs, RBI), Mackenzie McDowell (two runs, two RBIs, triple) and Catarina DeAngelis (two doubles, run) had multi-hit games.

Namisniak also allowed three earned runs and struck out five to earn the win in the circle.

BASEBALL

Weedsport 10, Tully 8: The Warriors struck for seven runs in the sixth inning in the win.

Antonio Tortorello posted three hits and three RBis, while Andrew Seward picked up two hits and two RBIs.

Nico Giacolone struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings.

Port Byron 3, Jordan-Elbridge 0: Panthers pitcher Connor Usowski struck out 15 batters, and allowed only two hits, in the shutout win.

Matt Laird it a triple with two RBIs, while Tyler Hennigan had two hits, a double and an RBI.

FROM THURSDAY

SOFTBALL

Auburn 6, Cicero-North Syracuse 0: Grace Hoey clubbed her first home run of the season, and Madison Lowe pitched seven scoreless innings in the win.

Hoey finished with two runs and a walk. Elise Clifford (double, triple, four RBIs) and Abigail Carr (two runs, RBI) added two-hit games.

Lowe limited the Northstars to two hits and two walks, while striking out nine.

Auburn next faces Baldwinsville on Monday.

Jordan-Elbridge 6, Pulaski 2: Abbie Ahern went 3-for-4 with a run, while Abby Delfavero (home run), Heather Sorts (RBI) and Erin Lavancha (two doubles, RBI) added two-hit games.

Delfavero struck out seven and allowed one earned run in the win.

BOYS LACROSSE

Auburn 8, Syracuse City 5: Charlie Cunningham scored three goals, while goalie Kyle Driscoll made 12 saves in the Maroons’ penultimate game of the regular season.

Auburn trailed 5-2 at halftime, but shut out Syracuse in the second half while scoring six times.

Luke Mizro, Elijah Scott, Aiden Musso, Matthew Smith and Jack Pineau all tallied goals.

AJ Murphy went 6-for-12 on faceoffs.

GOLF

Union Springs 162, Lansing 176: The Wolves wrapped up their regular season with a victory over the Bobcats.

Medalist Joey Sylvester carded a 39, Luke Parker scored a 40, Michael Culver had a 41 and Tyler Lutkins rounded out with a 42.

Union Springs finishes 14-1.