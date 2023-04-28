Port Byron held its annual Panther Invitational on Friday at Dana West High School, in a track and field meet that featured Cayuga County Schools such as Southern Cayuga, Union Springs and Weedsport.

Weedsport's Troy Brown won three events for the boys: the high jump (6-6), shot put (41-8.5) and long jump (20-6.5). Teammate Aaron Woods won the 110m hurdles (20.53) while Dexter Barnhart claimed the 800m run (2:22.28).

The host Panthers had several winners in the boys met, including Ken Chan in the 100m dash (12.30), Andrew Jones in the 400m hurdles (1:10.32), Austin Davies in the 200m dash (24.39), Alex Hernandez in the pole vault (9-6), Bryce Rigby in discus (122-0) and Arlin Jarabek in the triple jump (35-10).

Southern Cayuga's Gabe Lonsky won the 400m dash (56.57), while Union Springs' Kurt Atkins was first in the 3200m run (12:30.67).

In the girls meet, the Chiefs' Isabel Rossbach won three individual events. She placed first in the 400m hurdles (1:13.14), the shot put (27-10.5) and the high jump (4-9). Teammate Norah McCarthy claimed a pair of events, the long jump (14-7.75) and triple jump (29-4).

For Weedsport, Olivia Snodgrass had the top times in the 800m run (2:39.11) and the 1500m run (5:28.67). Kayla Clark was first in the 3000m run (14:50.46), while Megan House had the top throw in the discus (79-11).

Union Springs' Kailey Kalet was first in the 100m dash (13.44) and 400m dash (1:01.96).

BASEBALL

Moravia 12, Newark Valley 1: The Blue Devils exploded for seven runs in the fifth inning to pull away.

Starting pitcher Luke Landis struck out 14 batters in the win. He held Newark Valley to four hits, one walk and one run.

Aiden Kelly went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs to lead the offense. He also stole two bases.

Dillon Palmer added three hits, four RBIs and a run, while Brayden Mason finished 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.

Union Springs 17, Marathon 1: The Wolves capitalized with eight runs in the fifth in a blowout victory. Dustin Walawender, Tyler Weaver, Matt Winters, Austin Johnson, Aaron Johnson all drove in runs.

Weaver earned the nod on the mound, striking out six across five innings.

Union Springs totaled 17 hits. Walawender and Weaver led with three apiece.

East Syracuse Minoa 3, Auburn 2: The Maroons winning streak ends at three games, after a late run by the Spartans.

Auburn was ahead 2-1 after two, but ESM tied the score in the fourth and went ahead in the sixth.

Mac Maher finished 3-for-3 with a run and a double. Caden Becker had the Maroons’ other hit.

Myles McBride pitched four innings, allowed four hits and two runs (one unearned) with two strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

Port Byron 15, Bishop Grimes 0: Mackenzie McDowell went 3-for-4 with four runs and a walk. Sadie White (three runs), Nikki Namisniak (three runs, double, three RBIs), Colleen Jump (run, two doubles, three RBIs) and Jordan Cook (run, RBI) all had two-hit games for the Panthers.

Jenna Jump pitched the bulk of the game. She struck out six batters in five innings. Namisniak posted three Ks in two innings.

FROM THURSDAY

BOYS LACROSSE

Auburn 11, East Syracuse Minoa 10: Tied at halftime, the Maroons stormed into the third quarter with five goals.

Jack Pineau led Auburn’s balanced attack with three goals and an assist. Luke Mizro and Sam Coleman both had two-goal games. Elijah Scott, Rocco Villano, Charlie Cunningham and Matthew Smith rounded out the scoring. Kyle Driscoll made seven saves in goal.

Auburn is now 6-5.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Fulton 17, Auburn 16: Auburn fell on a last-second goal, ending the team’s three-game streak.

Danielle Swietoniowski led all scorers with six goals and one assist, while Caroline Smith buried four.

Nat Long and Libby Leader (three assists) posted two goals apiece. Mary Gasper and Grace Breeze added one apiece.

SOFTBALL

West Genesee 8, Auburn 5: Ahead by a run, the Maroons allowed five runs in the sixth inning to the Wildcats in the loss.

Cayleigh Currier went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run. Elise Clifford had two hits and a run, while Rylee Catalfano recorded two hits and an RBI.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Jordan-Elbridge 11, Mexico 6: Riley Crawford paced the Eagles with four goals, while Kelsey Brunelle scored three.

Brunelle was also credited with two assists. Makayla Penird and Lilli Humphreys each scored twice.

Ryleigh Gill made eight saves.