Local Roundup: Port Byron uses big second inning, dominant pitching to top Cato-Meridian

Port Byron held Cato-Meridian to one hit in a 9-3 road win on Saturday morning.

Panthers starting pitcher Trevor Applebee tossed five innings, giving up two runs and the one hit recorded by the Blue Devils. He struck out five.

Port Byron plated two runs in the first inning without a hit, and then put five more in the next frame with three hits. The Panthers' batting leaders includes Drew Nolan, who went 2-4 with two RBI; Cody Jarabek, who had a double in two at-bats, and Tyler Merkely, who went 1-3 with two RBI and two runs scored.

SOFTBALL

Port Byron 16 Onondaga 8: The Panthers fell behind 4-1 after the first inning, but clawed back to tie the game in the third and then blew it open with a five-run fourth.

Nikki Namisniak drove in four runs and scored three, as she went 2-3 at the plate with a double and a stolen base. Mckenzie Mcdowell went 3-5 with three RBI, three runs scored and two steals.

Hannah Jones pitched the full game for Port Byron, striking out eight.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Cayuga Community College 10 Columbia-Greene Community College 8 (Game 1); Cayuga Community College 10 Columbua-Green Community College 0 (Game 2): The Spartans swept a double-header in their final regular season home games.

CCC's Hazel Martinez finished the first game hitting 3-3 with three RBI and his team-leading 10th home run this season. In the second game, Connor McMahon dominated with a complete game shutout, allowing just one hit and striking out six.

CCC is now 24-10 on the season, 15-7 in division play, with another double-header against the same opponents on the road Sunday afternoon.

“With the playoffs coming soon, we need to get in stride, and I think today was a step in that direction,” Spartans Coach John Rizzo said. “We need to keep moving that direction in our games tomorrow at Columbia-Greene, and try to get everyone healthy.”

FROM FRIDAY

GIRLS GOLF

Central Square 228 Auburn 227: One stroke proved to be the difference as the Maroons fell on the road.

Auburn was led by senior Maia Guzalak's 50 and sophomore Finley Hogan's 53. Maura Moochler shot 61 and Taylor Chadderdon posted a round of 64.

Auburn (1-2) plays at home Monday.

