In a five-set thriller, Port Byron volleyball was edged by Sandy Creek 3-2 on Saturday.
Port Byron opened the match with a 25-22 win, but then lost the next two 25-16 and 25-23. With their backs against the wall, Port Byron won the fourth set 25-20 to force a fifth, but the Comets clinched a win with a 25-22 victory in the deciding game.
Miranda Aldrich led the Panthers in both kills (9) and digs (27). She also chipped in with four aces. Rileigh Gray racked up 29 assists and 17 digs. Cassie Nolte also had nine kills to go with eight digs and three aces. Jordan Cook posted five aces, five kills and four digs.
Port Byron takes on Canastota on Monday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Skaneateles 2, Plattsburgh 1: The Lakers scored twice in the second period and held off Plattsburgh in the third to secure the win.
Emily Evans and Lizzy Sachar both picked up a goal and an assist, while Isabelle Wells made 22 saves.
WRESTLING
Canandaigua's Bradshaw Invitational: Port Byron's Ike Svitavsky (145) and Mitch Tanner (220) both earned runner-up rankings, while Henry Smith (99) and Jack Smith (132) both came in third in their brackets. Gabe Newton (138) finished eighth at that weight class.
BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial Invitational: In the afternoon session, Auburn finished sixth out of 11 schools with 54 points.
Jimmy Vasile earned second place in the 1600m run (4:46.89). David Oughterson came in fourth in the 300m dash (40.01), James Cuddy placed fourth in the 1000m run (2:51.97), and Connor Gasper was fourth in the 3200m run (10:58.76).
The Maroons picked up a second-place time in the 4x400m relay as Tony Gao, Caleb Lounsbury, Aaron Williams and Langdon Helmick finished in 4:01.03.
In the field, Dustin Swartwood had the fourth-best weight throw (39-1).
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
You have free articles remaining.
Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial Invitational: Auburn’s Bethany Lorenzo finished the 1500m run in 5:14.64 for third place.
FROM FRIDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Southern Cayuga 66, Tioga 35: The Chiefs were boosted by 15-point night from Jackson Otis and 14 points scored by Jared Howe. Brandon Vanacore recorded 11 points and Nate Thurston contributed eight.
Southern Cayuga takes on Lansing on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Auburn 42, Oswego 39: Doray DiLallo blocked a 3-pointer from Oswego at the buzzer to seal the win for the Maroons.
That block capped off a double-double performance from DiLallo, who recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Leah Middleton chipped in with nine points on three 3s, along with six rebounds and four assists. Natalie Ryan recorded nine points and hauled in six rebounds. Peyton Maneri chipped in with four assists.
Auburn (3-7) hosts Nottingham on Monday.
Candor 41, Moravia 37: The Blue Devils led by four at halftime, but the Indians outscored Moravia 20-3 in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Kate Baylor was Moravia’s leading scorer with 14 points, and Kiersten Short added eight.
Moravia faces Homer on Monday.
BOWLING
Auburn girls 2,691, Fulton 2,383: Kayee Hodson bowled a 623 across three games, including a round of 237, to lead the Maroons. Other high scorers included Amber Pidlypchak with a 589, and Lily Snyder with a 523.
Fulton 3,066, Auburn boys 2,476: Jarid Wilkes was Auburn’s top bowler with a three-game series of 592. Next up was James Wilkes with a 564. Eric Barski scored a 534 across three games.