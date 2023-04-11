The Port Byron baseball team trailed early but was able to rally and beat LaFayette 10-7 on Tuesday.

Connor Usowski was the winning pitcher, he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs with 11 strikeouts. At the plate, Dom Laframboise had three hits and scored a pair of runs, Matt Laird had two hits and three RBIs, Cody Jarebek had four hits, scored three runs with two RBIs and Drew Laird had three hits, scored a run with two RBIs.

Weedsport 8, APW 6: A four-run sixth inning led the Warriors to victory.

Pat Whitman paced Weedsport with a pair of hits, two runs and a pair of RBI. James Renner added a pair of hits, Nico Giacolone had a hit and two RBIs, Mike LoMascolo had a hit and a RBI and Jordan Guy had a hit and scored a run.

LoMascolo picked up the win, he went the last three innings, allowing a hit, two runs with three strikeouts.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Marcellus 13, Jordan-Elbridge 7: Makayla Penird led the Eagles with a hat track and an assist.

Riley Crawford contributed a pair of goals, Kelsey Brunelle and Lily Humphreys each scored a goal.

Goalie Ryleigh Gill came up with 13 saves.

SOFTBALL

APW 19, Weedsport 0: Deanna Jackson doubled for the Warriors. Mallory Munn and Mallory Brown each added a hit.

TENNIS

Auburn 5, Liverpool 2: Charles Tracy (second singles) and Brody Wagner (third singles) helped the Maroons to the victory.

Michael Clark and Riley Fitzgerald (first doubles), Thomas Denning and Colby Wagner (second doubles) and Bill Li and Chase Abdelaziz (fourth doubles) were winners in doubles.

Waverly 3, Union Springs 2: Winners for the Wolves were at first singles as Collin Park won 7-5, 6-3 and at second singles as Fernando Diaz triumphed 7-5, 6-0.

FROM MONDAY

SOFTBALL

Port Byron 23, Bishop Grimes 0: Two Panthers pitchers combined for a no-hitter in five innings, as Port Byron captured its first win of the season.

Nikki Namisniak went two innings and struck out six batters, while Jenna Jump pitched three and recorded three strikeouts.

Namisniak (2-for-3, three runs, five RBIs) and Mackenzie McDowell (4-for-4, four runs, three RBIs) both homered, while Sadie White (4-for-4, five runs, three RBIs, double), Khloe Verdi (two runs) and Bella Martinez (two runs, walk) all chipped in multi-hit games.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Skaneateles 19, Fayetteville-Manlius 4: The Lakers outscored the Hornets by 10 in the first half to cruise to the victory.

Paige Willard led Skaneateles with seven points (four goals, three assists), while Anasofia Cirincione also scored four times. Camryn Calabro (three goals, two assists), Bella Brogan (two goals, one assist), Lilly Marquardt (one goal, one assist), Rachel Hackler (two goals, one assist), Mara Stanton (two goals) and Julia O’Connor (one goal, five assists) all contributed to the offensive effort.

Hackler also named a team-high six ground balls, while Calabro came up with nine draw controls.