Local Roundup: Port Byron, Weedsport field hockey teams play to draw

Cayuga County field hockey rivals Port Byron and Weedsport met for the first time in nearly two years on Friday at Weedsport High School.
The two squads will have to wait even longer to determine local bragging rights. The Panthers and Warriors played to a 0-0 draw, after neither team managed a goal following a 10-minute overtime.
The two goaltenders — Port Byron's Maria Burns and Weedsport's Riah Davis — both made four saves. The Panthers attempted eight corners and had 11 shots, while Weedsport had six corners and six shots.
Weedsport had a chance to end the game in the final seconds when a penalty corner was awarded. However, as time expired, the Warriors passed the ball out of the broken circle line to end the play.
The two teams have not played each other since 2019, when Port Byron defeated Weedsport in the Section III Class D semifinals. The rivalry was unable to renew in 2020 as the Port Byron school district opted out of fall sports. In last week's Cayuga County field hockey tournament, Weedsport did not participate due to COVID-19 quarantine rules.
Weedsport next plays at Cato-Meridian on Tuesday. Port Byron also returns to action on Tuesday at home against Cazenovia.
BOYS SOCCER
Jordan-Elbridge 6, Moravia 1: Mason Garvey and Ervin Castello each scored a pair of goals for the Eagles.
Keegan Delap and Artimio Vasquez each added a goal for Jordan-Elbridge and goalie Jonathan Salmonsen made three saves.
TENNIS
Jordan-Elbridge 4, Phoenix 2: Anisa Bort (6-0, 6-0) and Lizzie Conrad (6-3, 6-2) won singles matches for the Eagles.
Mia Disinger and Jillian Ferris needed three sets to win in first doubles (3-6, 6-4, 7-6). In third doubles, Emily Chiaramonte and Mary McGinn also won in three sets (3-6, 6-4, 7-6).
Jordan-Elbridge is 1-2.
GOLF
Westhill 196, Jordan-Elbridge 259: Colin Jewsbury paced the Eagles with a round of 45. Ben Weller had a 47 and Caden Hearn scored a 50 to round out the top three.
FROM THURSDAY
BOYS SOCCER
Skaneateles 2, Marcellus 0: The Lakers scored both of their goals in the first half. The game was called, due to weather, with only six minutes gone in the second half.
Tylar Moss (assist) and Nick Cerimeli had the tallies for Skaneateles. David Peterscak added an assist. Luke Renaud made one save.
Skaneateles is now 2-0. The Lakers host Westhill on Tuesday.