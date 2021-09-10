Local Roundup: Port Byron, Weedsport field hockey teams play to draw

Cayuga County field hockey rivals Port Byron and Weedsport met for the first time in nearly two years on Friday at Weedsport High School.

The two squads will have to wait even longer to determine local bragging rights. The Panthers and Warriors played to a 0-0 draw, after neither team managed a goal following a 10-minute overtime.

The two goaltenders — Port Byron's Maria Burns and Weedsport's Riah Davis — both made four saves. The Panthers attempted eight corners and had 11 shots, while Weedsport had six corners and six shots.

Weedsport had a chance to end the game in the final seconds when a penalty corner was awarded. However, as time expired, the Warriors passed the ball out of the broken circle line to end the play.

The two teams have not played each other since 2019, when Port Byron defeated Weedsport in the Section III Class D semifinals. The rivalry was unable to renew in 2020 as the Port Byron school district opted out of fall sports. In last week's Cayuga County field hockey tournament, Weedsport did not participate due to COVID-19 quarantine rules.

Weedsport next plays at Cato-Meridian on Tuesday. Port Byron also returns to action on Tuesday at home against Cazenovia.

