Port Byron and Weedsport split a boys and girls track meet on Wednesday, as the Panthers claimed the boys event 101-43, while the Warriors won in the girls meet 62-59.

Leading the Port Byron boys was Andrew Jones, who won the 1600m run (5:44) and the 400m hurdles (70.1). Kendrick Taylor also won two events, the 800m run (2:26.1) and the triple jump (35-1). Troy Brown won three events for Weedsport: the shot put (40-11.75), long jump (20-0) and high jump (6-6.5).

Olivia Snodgrass paced the Weedsport girls, with victories in the 1500m run (5:42) and the 800m run (2:39.6), while Megan House claimed the shot put (23-10.75) and discus (72-4.5).

For Port Byron, Madison Paoff won the pole vault (5-6) and finished in a tie for first, with Weedsport's Olivia Quinn, in the high jump (4-2).

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Cato-Meridian 108, SAS 23; Pulaski 95, Cato-Meridian 43: Maggie Brown won the 100m hurdles (18.6) and the 3000m run (12:03) for the Blue Devils.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

SAS 75, Cato-Meridian 66; Pulaski 88, Cato-Meridian 52: Merritt Cox earned the Blue Devils' lone individual victory in the 400m hurdles (1:01.9). Cox, James Wilkinson, Owen McGetrick and Elijah Haga won the 4x800m relay.

BASEBALL

Union Springs 13, Southern Cayuga 3: The Wolves topped the Chiefs for the second time in a week, behind a 12-hit performance by the offense.

Tyler Weaver (3-for-5), Shane Perkins, Jack Walters and Dustin Walawender all had multi-hit games. Walters earned the win on the mound, lasting 5 2/3 innings while striking out eight.

Parker Cullen struck out six batters in four innings for the Chiefs.

Weedsport 19, Cato-Meridian 3: The Warriors pushed across 12 runs in the first three innings in the win.

Antonio Tortorello went 3-for-3 at the plate with four runs, three RBIs, two doubles and two walks. Patrick Whitman went 3-for-4 with four runs, an RBI and a walk. James Renner (four runs, two RBIs, double), Nico Giacolone (three runs, three walks, RBI) and Andrew Seward (two runs, three RBIs) all posted multi-hit games.

Giacolone earned the win on the hill, going six strong. He struck out eight, and allowed two hits, three walks and one earned run.

Carter Impson had one hit and one run for the Blue Devils.

Moravia 12, Groton 1: Luke Landis pitched a gem on the mound, then delivered in the batter's box to help his own cause.

Landis held Groton to two hits, one walk and one unearned run in five innings, while striking out nine batters in five innings. He then recorded two hits, two RBIs and a run at the plate.

Kaiden Sharpsteen chipped in two hits, two runs and an RBI. Noah Corbett had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Aiden Kelly added a triple.

SOFTBALL

Union Springs 24, Groton 3: Union Springs racked up 18 hits in the win. Ella Johnson (double), Danielle Waldron (double, home run, four RBIs) and Bella Tracy (triple, home run, five RBIs) all had four-hit games.

Hailee Smith struck out six batters in three innings.

Union Springs (6-1) plays at Southern Cayuga on Thursday.

Southern Cayuga 16, Trumansburg 0: Ava Harvatine scattered four hits and struck out 10 in the Chiefs' win.

Ellie Brozon went 3-for-3, falling a home run shy of hitting for the cycle. Reilly Dingy went 2-for-3 with a double and triple. Rachel Landon added one hit and three RBIs.

GOLF

Weedsport 258, Manlius Pebble Hill 259: Logan Jedra and Jay Lowery both carded 44s as the Warriors defeated MPH for the first time in over a decade.

Weedsport (1-0) faces APW on Tuesday.

FROM TUESDAY

GOLF

Union Springs 159, Marathon 198: The Wolves’ Joey Sylvester was the match medalist, shooting an even-par 35 at Maple Hill Golf Course.

Luke Parker was one stroke back at 36 across nine holes. Stephen Case’s 43, followed by 45s from Michael Culver and Tyler Lutkins, rounded out the top rounds.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Moravia 63.5, Groton 44.5; Lansing 84.66, Moravia 52.33: Kyler Proper won the 100m dash and long jump. Westin Walker (400m dash) and Seth Parker (discus and shot put) were Moravia’s other individual winners.

Proper, Mason Kratzer, Cole Cuddeback and Jacob Anderson were first in the 4x100m dash.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Moravia 91, Groton 34; Lansing 92.5, Moravia 48.5: Ashley Heredia-Castillo was first in the long jump, Olivia Genson was first in the 3000m run, and Bebe Balk had the top throws in the shot put and discus.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canandaigua 10, Skaneateles 9: The Lakers came up short against a non-league opponent.

Lilly Marquardt had three goals, while Julia O’Connor and Bella Brogan both scored twice. O’Connor added two assists.

The Lakers play Jordan-Elbridge on Thursday.

SOFTBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 18, Cato-Meridian 3: Abby Delfavero went 4-for-5 with four runs and two RBIs. Ava Hildebrant (three runs, RBI), Cam Fraher (two runs, two RBIs, double), Abbie Ahern (two runs, two RBIs) and Erin Lavancha (double, two RBIs) all had multi-hit games.

Delfavero struck out six in five innings in the circle.